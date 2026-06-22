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13 killed, including Indians, in explosion at Qatar's Ras Laffan gas complex: Report

The explosion occurred on Sunday evening during the restart of operations at the Barzan local gas supply facility in Ras Laffan Industrial City. Operations at the site had reportedly been suspended following an Iranian attack in March.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 22, 2026, 07:46 PM IST|Updated: Jun 22, 2026, 07:46 PM IST
13 killed, including Indians, in explosion at Qatar's Ras Laffan gas complex: Report
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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