/13 killed, including Indians, in explosion at Qatar's Ras Laffan gas complex: Report

At least 13 people, including Indian and Pakistani nationals, were killed and 66 others injured after a powerful explosion and fire struck Qatar's Ras Laffan Industrial City, home to one of the world's largest liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities. Qatar's Energy Minister Saad al-Kaabi confirmed the deaths on Monday, describing it as a tragic day for the country.
"I find myself today having to do something I have always hoped will never happen, and that is to announce the tragic loss of 13 lives of our people who hold Indian and Pakistani nationalities," al-Kaabi told reporters.
He added that 66 people had been injured and were receiving treatment. "Sixty-six people have been reported injured and are receiving medical treatment, none of whom are in life-threatening condition," he said.
The explosion occurred on Sunday evening during the restart of operations at the Barzan local gas supply facility in Ras Laffan Industrial City. Operations at the site had reportedly been suspended following an Iranian attack in March.
Qatar's Ministry of Interior said the incident was caused by a technical malfunction during operational activities at the facility, triggering an internal explosion and fire.
In an initial statement, the ministry said Civil Defence teams responded immediately and confirmed there were no leaks that posed a threat to public safety.
"An internal explosion occurred at a factory in Ras Laffan Industrial City due to a technical incident. Civil Defence teams are handling the incident, with no injuries or leaks reported that may pose a threat to public safety," the ministry said.
A later update confirmed casualties and injuries, while stressing that no hazardous gas leaks had been detected.
"Further to the previous statement, the incident was caused by a technical malfunction during operations at a factory in Ras Laffan Industrial City. A number of injuries were reported, with no leaks posing a threat to public safety. The competent authorities are continuing to respond to the incident," the ministry added.
Search and rescue teams continued operations on Monday as authorities worked to locate 18 people reported missing.
In a post on X, the ministry said: "The total number of injured persons in the incident that occurred at a factory in Ras Laffan Industrial City has reached (54). The Qatar International Search and Rescue Group of the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya), in cooperation with Civil Defence teams, is conducting search operations for (18) missing persons."
State-owned QatarEnergy said the explosion and subsequent fire occurred during the start-up phase of operations at the Barzan gas facility.
"QatarEnergy confirms that there was an operational incident during the start-up of operations at Ras Laffan Industrial City which resulted in an explosion and fire at Barzan local gas supply facility in the evening hours of Sunday 21 June 2026," the company said.
The company said emergency response teams were deployed immediately and have since brought the fire under control.
"Emergency response teams were deployed immediately to contain the fire, which is now under control. QatarEnergy will continue to communicate the latest available information," it added.
Authorities have launched an investigation into the cause of the malfunction, while emphasising that there is no danger to the public from gas leaks or other hazardous emissions.
The Indian Embassy in Doha expressed solidarity with Qatar and offered assistance to affected Indian nationals and their families.
"At this challenging and difficult time, the Embassy of India and the entire Indian community in Qatar stand in solidarity with the Government and people of Qatar. We wish for the speedy recovery of those injured and hope and pray for the safety of those missing," the embassy said in a statement on X.
The mission also issued emergency helpline numbers and a dedicated support email for those seeking assistance.
The full extent of the damage to the Barzan facility, which plays a key role in Qatar's domestic gas supply and power generation network, has not yet been disclosed.
(With ANI inputs)
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