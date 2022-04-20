13-year-old raped by 80 men for over 8 months in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana

Hyderabad: A shocking instance of rape has come to light where a 13-year-old girl has been pushed into prostitution for more than 8 months, sent to different brothels in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, and in the time period, was raped by as many as 80 men. Of those, some are kingpins, 35 are pimps and the rest are customers, say news reports. The police on Tuesday arrested 10 more people in the case, as per news reports, taking the total arrested to 74. She was rescued by the police in Guntur.

The story continues to shock as it came to light that the minor was 'adopted' by a woman who had befriended her mother in June last year in a Covid-19 hospital, mentions a Times of India report. Swarna Kumari, the main accused, on the pretext of taking care of the girl, took her away after the girl's mother passed away due to Covid, without the knowledge of the father. It was then that she forced her into prostitution.

In August 2021, after the girl's father filed a complaint, the police swung into action and traced the girl. Reportedly, six accused are absconding in this case.

As per a report in India Today, it was in January that the first arrest was made, and on Tuesday, April 19, Guntur West Zone Police arrested 10 more people, including a B.Tech student. They also rescued the minor. “Taking advantage of the girl's age and situation, several gangs purchased the girl and took her to several places in the twin Telugu states and forced her into prostitution,” Additional Superintendent of Police, K Supraja, was quoted by India Today.

