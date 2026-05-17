132 arrested as Police dismantle major International cyber fraud racket in Ludhiana

In a major breakthrough against transnational cybercrime, Ludhiana Police have dismantled a large-scale international cyber fraud racket that targeted victims in North America, Canada, and several other countries, siphoning off crores of rupees. The police identified 140 accused in the case, of whom 136 have been arrested. A substantial cache of electronic equipment and cash has also been recovered.

Addressing the media, Ludhiana Police Commissioner Swapan Sharma revealed that the Income Tax Department has been brought into the investigation following the discovery of a massive hawala network connected to the scam, with links extending to Gujarat.

“Our teams have named 140 accused in this major cyber fraud case, and 136 have already been arrested. The fraudsters lured victims by posting deceptive advertisements on various social media platforms and then siphoned off large sums from their bank accounts.

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Multiple teams are actively conducting raids to nab the remaining accused,” Commissioner Sharma said.

This operation follows an earlier raid in which police arrested 132 individuals from a single tech facility operating in the city.

According to investigators, the module worked in coordination with accomplices based abroad. The illicit funds extracted from foreign victims were routed back to India through hawala channels and shared between local and overseas operators in a 40:60 ratio.

After the major raid on the gang’s hideout in Ludhiana, police have issued a public advisory urging citizens to stay alert against evolving cyber fraud tactics and suspicious online advertisements. Efforts to fully dismantle the backend hawala network are ongoing.

(with IANS inputs)



