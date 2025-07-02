Delhi CM Rekha Gupta is set to get her official bungalow full with modern amenities in the coming months. Delhi Public Works Department (PWD) has floated a tender for the renovation of the official bungalow allocated to Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. The tender worth Rs 60 lakhs includes the installation of TVs, air conditioners and other amenities. Gupta has been given two bungalows - Bungalow numbers 1 and 2 on Raj Niwas Marg. While the CM will reside in Bungalow 1, Bungalow 2 will serve as a camp office.

According to the official tender, the renovation will focus on upgrading electrical fixtures. According to NDTV, the tender bids are scheduled to open on July 4, with the project expected to be completed within 60 days. As per the tender released on June 28, a total budget of Rs 60 lakh has been allocated. Out of this, Rs 9.3 lakh will be spent on five televisions to be installed at the Chief Minister's residence. Additionally, the residence will be equipped with 14 air conditioners valued at Rs 7.7 lakh, 14 CCTV cameras costing Rs 5.74 lakh, and a UPS (Uninterruptible Power Supply) system worth Rs 2 lakh.

The tender also includes installation of 23 remote-controlled ceiling fans for Rs 1.8 lakh, one Oven Toast Grill for Rs 85,000, one automatic washing machine for Rs 77,000, one dishwasher for Rs 60,000, gas stove worth Rs 63,000, microwaves worth Rs 32,000, and six geysers for Rs 91,000, said the report.

Besides these, 115 lamps, wall lighters, hanging lights, and three big chandeliers are also part of the tender. These items would cost Rs 6,03,939.

Gupta is presently living in her Shalimar Bagh house as she refused to live in the 6 Flagstaff Road house renovated by the Aam Aadmi Party-led previous Delhi government for Rs 45 crore. Former CM Arvind Kejriwal and Atishi occupied the house alternatively during their stint. The BJP had promised to convert the luxury house into a museum.

The BJP had criticized Arvind Kejriwal for the renovation of the bungalow located at 6 Flagstaff Road in New Delhi. This refurbished residence, covering an area of 40,000 square yards, functioned as Mr. Kejriwal’s official home from 2015 until October 2024. A report by the Central Public Works Department (CPWD), published in October 2024, detailed the lavish upgrades and premium appliances added during the renovation.