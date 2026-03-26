14 killed after bus collides with truck, catches fire in Andhra Pradesh's Markapuram

At least 14 people were killed and 15 others injured when a private bus caught fire after colliding with a tipper truck in Markapuram district, Andhra Pradesh, police said.

The accident took place near Rayavaram around 6:30 am near a stone quarry, leaving both vehicles completely destroyed by the fire.

The bus, operated by Harikrishna Travels, was carrying 35 passengers at the time. The 15 injured were taken to Markapuram government hospital for treatment.

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The death toll may rise, as several of the injured are reported to be in critical condition.

Among the victims were women and children, while ten passengers managed to escape the bus immediately after the fire erupted.

The bus was traveling from Hyderabad to Pamuru in Prakasam district, carrying passengers from Kanigiri and Pamuru. The tipper truck, carrying a concrete load, was traveling from Chimakurthy to Markapuram.

Upon receiving the report, police and fire personnel rushed to the scene. Three fire engines were deployed to extinguish the blaze and conduct rescue operations.

Markapuram MLA K. Narayana Reddy, accompanied by senior officials, visited the site and oversaw the relief operations.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu expressed deep shock over the accident, spoke with officials to gather details, and instructed district authorities to provide the best possible care for the injured. He also ordered a thorough investigation into the incident and directed a detailed report to be submitted.

Transport Minister Manipalli Ramprasad Reddy expressed condolences to the families of the deceased and urged officials to ensure the injured receive the highest level of medical care.

Human Resources Development and IT Minister Nara Lokesh expressed deep sorrow over the fatalities in the bus accident and assured the victims’ families that the government would provide all possible support.

With the inputs from agency...