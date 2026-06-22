/15 killed, PM announces ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh, and CM Yogi cut shorts Aligarh visit: Top points of Lucknow Fire

At least 15 people have been killed, with many others still feared trapped, after a fire broke out in a three-storey building on Usha Mehta Marg in Lucknow’s Aliganj area on Monday.
After the fire was brought under control, stretchers were carried into the building through an adjacent structure. Rescue teams also breached a wall to
facilitate the movement of stretchers into the affected premises.
15 declared dead
A total of 22 people were rushed to King George's Medical University (KGMU) following the fire. Of them, 15 were declared dead, while seven others sustained injuries and are in stable condition.
At the site, the blaze has been brought under control, though rescue operations are still continuing.
Stretchers were taken inside the building through an adjacent structure, and rescue personnel created a hole in the wall to facilitate their movement into the affected premises.
PM Modi announces ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh
Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the loss of lives in the fire incident in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, and extended his condolences to the bereaved families.
"Anguished by the loss of lives in a fire mishap in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. My condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover at the earliest," Modi said in a post on X.
He added that "rescue operations are underway and authorities are providing all possible assistance."
The prime minister also announced compensation from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF), saying, "An ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given ₹50,000."
CM Yogi cut shorts his Aligarh visit
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has cut short his visit to Aligarh following the fire incident at a commercial building in Lucknow’s Aliganj area. He cancelled the remaining leg of his scheduled programme in Aligarh and Hathras.
The Chief Minister directed Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Sanjay Prasad and DGP Rajeev Krishna to immediately reach the spot, supervise relief and rescue operations, and submit a preliminary report. Adityanath also stated that upon his return to Lucknow, he would personally visit the site and meet the families of the deceased to express his condolences.
Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak breaks down over the incident
Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak breaks down as he speaks on the Lucknow coaching institute fire incident.
He said, "I have seen 14 bodies with my own eyes."
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