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  • /15 killed, PM announces ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh, and CM Yogi cut shorts Aligarh visit: Top points of Lucknow Fire

15 killed, PM announces ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh, and CM Yogi cut shorts Aligarh visit: Top points of Lucknow Fire

At least 15 people were killed after a massive fire engulfed a three-storey building in Lucknow's Aliganj area. Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced ex-gratia compensation for the victims' families.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 22, 2026, 08:16 PM IST|Updated: Jun 22, 2026, 08:17 PM IST
15 killed, PM announces ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh, and CM Yogi cut shorts Aligarh visit: Top points of Lucknow Fire
Image Credit: IANS

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