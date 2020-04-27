हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Gautam Buddh Nagar

14 new coronavirus cases in Gautam Buddh Nagar's Noida

The district tally of coronavirus stands at 129 after the fresh cases emerged.

14 new coronavirus cases in Gautam Buddh Nagar&#039;s Noida
File Photo

Noida: Fourteen people, including eight healthcare workers, tested positive for coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar on Monday, taking the district's tally to 129, officials said.

Six of the healthcare workers who have tested positive are from the Super Speciality Paediatric Hospital & Post Graduate Teaching Institute (also known as the Child PGI), while there is one each from the ESI and the District hospitals, the officials said.

The remaining cases are from Kulesra, Jonchana, Nithari, Pi 1, Chotpur in Sector 63 and Chauda village, they said.

"Total 186 reports have been received in the last 24 hours. 14 of them have tested positive and 172 are negative for COVID-19. The cumulative positive cases of coronavirus in Gautam Buddh Nagar are now 129," District Surveillance Officer Sunil Dohare said.

Tags:
Gautam Buddh NagarNoidaUttar Pradesh
Next
Story

Delhi: 10 Tablighi Jamaat members who recovered from COVID-19 donate their plasma
Corona Meter
  • 28380Confirmed
  • 6362Discharged
  • 886Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT24M16S

Taal Thok Ke(Spl) : When will the government listen to the saints on Palghar lynching?