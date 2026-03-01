'140 crore Indians will unite to uproot dictatorial govt from country': Arvind Kejriwal

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday launched a blistering attack on the BJP-led central government at a massive rally at Jantar Mantar, asserting that 140 crore Indians would unite to unseat a dictatorial government. Referring to the March 27 verdict in the so-called liquor policy case, he said the court had upheld that he is “kattar imaandaar” (staunchly honest) despite repeated corruption charges by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The AAP Chief declared the judgment a blow to attempts by PM Modi and Amit Shah to dismantle the AAP and challenged anyone to prove he sought even a single rupee in bribes. During this, AAP leaders, karyakarta(s) and thousands of common people from various states including Delhi, Punjab, Gujarat, Goa raised slogans of 'Padha Likha Damdar Hai, Mera Kejriwal Kattar Imaandar Hai’ (Educated and strong, my Kejriwal is staunchly honest).

Addressing the massive gathering, AAP National Convenor and former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal stated, “The day before yesterday a Delhi court delivered a historic verdict in favour of the people of Delhi and the people of the country. I want to congratulate the people of Delhi and the country for this historic decision. Today there is such an atmosphere of fear in the country. In such an atmosphere, the judge delivered such a bold verdict. I want to sincerely thank the judge.”

Recalling the past four years, he continued, “PM Modi and Amit Shah conspired to trouble and harass the people of Delhi, repeatedly branding me as corrupt and accusing of so-called ‘liquor scam’ in which I supposedly swallowed ₹100 crore. From morning till evening television debates echoed the same refrain that Kejriwal is corrupt and Kejriwal is a thief, leaving people deeply distressed. The judge has now delivered the verdict, making it clear that PM Modi was lying, that Kejriwal is ‘kattar imaandaar’ (staunchly honest), that there is no evidence, and that the entire case is fake.”

Referring to the detailed judgment, Arvind Kejriwal said, “This verdict runs into 600 pages. It is not some casual order but a historic judgment, and many lawyers are saying that such a verdict is written only after centuries. PM Modi and Amit Shah were personally monitoring this entire case to eliminate the Aam Aadmi Party, insisting that Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain, Sanjay Singh and I must not be released. They monitored it at every step. This verdict by the judge is a tight slap on the faces of PM Modi, Amit Shah and the BJP. Today I have not come here to speak about myself. I have come to speak about the country. I love my country.”

Recalling his student days, he shared, “I remember when I was studying at IIT and I scored very good marks. If I had wanted, I could have gone to America for higher studies. If I had wanted, I could have gone to America for a job. Many of my friends went to America. But at that time a thought came to my mind that the country is in a very bad state. If all of us educated people, after studying at IIT and other big institutions, go to America, then who will take care of our country? Who will fix it?”

The AAP Supremo recounted, I did not go to America. I had good marks. I could have gone to the best universities in America. I stayed in India. When I joined the Income Tax Department as Assistant Commissioner, I remember the very first case that came before me. A Chartered Accountant got his case processed and then told me, Sir, please tell me your ‘seva’. I asked what that meant. He said how much money it will take. I said I do not take bribes. He said I have brought money in your name. If you do not take it, I will keep it myself.”

He further shared that slowly it spread across the department that Arvind Kejriwal is ‘kattar imaandaar’ and does not take even a single paisa, and people across the entire department, including Chartered Accountants, used to swear by my honesty. “Then fate made me the Chief Minister of Delhi. I remained CM for ten years, and during those ten years PM Modi, who hates me for reasons I do not know as I have never harmed him, ordered countless inquiries against me. Every possible inquiry was conducted, yet in a decade not a single new paisa of corruption was found,” he added.

“Today I challenge anyone. I was Chief Minister for ten years and signed countless files. Let any one contractor or any one vendor of the Delhi government stand up and say that I ever asked for money. I will quit politics. I have earned my honesty. I love my country. When someone betrays the country or insults the country, my blood boils,” asserted the AAP Chief.

Turning to national politics, he continued, “In 2014 people were fed up with the corruption of the Congress. Remember 2G, coal scam, Commonwealth scam and many others. People were troubled by Congress corruption. Fed up with that corruption, in 2014 people gave PM Modi a full majority government with great hope. After 30 years, a full majority government was formed. People had high hopes that now the country would change and PM Modi would do something. I want to ask you, it has been 12 years. Have you gained anything? Has your life improved? What have you received?”

Listing the condition of the country, the former Delhi Chief Minister said there are no good roads, no drinking water, no sewer system, no 24 hour electricity, and the air is polluted. In these 12 years, he said, they have ruined the country. The airline sector is ruined, the Railways are ruined, the banks are ruined, the education system is ruined, and the hospitals are ruined. Every sector is in decline, villages are suffering, everything is in disarray, and the air is no longer fit to breathe. In just 12 years, he said, they have pushed the country towards destruction.

Sharing an interaction, he added that a child once told me that for the last 12 years PM Modi has spoken daily about Pariksha Pe Charcha, and that he had listened to all of them. After growing up and going to sit for competitive exams, he was told the paper had leaked. The child said he wanted to tell PM Modi to stop this drama of Pariksha Pe Charcha and instead stop the paper leaks. Calling him a number one ‘nautankibaaz’ (dramatic) who only knows how to stage drama, he said that while he talks about exams, papers are leaking across the country and the future of children is being destroyed.

Comparing infrastructure, Arvind Kejriwal said, “I travel to Gujarat frequently these days. In America, London, New York, Tokyo and Paris cars run at 150 kilometres per hour. In Gujarat they run at 30 kilometres per hour. I recently travelled from Rajkot to Junagadh and it is 104 kilometres and it takes four hours. That is a speed of 30 kilometres per hour because there are potholes everywhere. The world has reached the moon and in 12 years they could not even fix potholes. They are still putting in sewer covers, and even those are not properly fixed.”

Highlighting cleanliness and pollution, he further said that if you go to any developed country, their cities are so clean that you cannot find even a speck of dust. Leave that aside, go to poorer countries like Sri Lanka, Bhutan, Malaysia, Rwanda or Vietnam, even their cities are clean. “In 12 years PM Modi could not clean our cities. Shame on them. Until 2014 Beijing had more pollution than us. In 12 years Beijing eliminated its pollution. Today across North India it has become difficult to breathe. In one city after another breathing has become difficult. They could not fix pollution. They say we will build Viksit Bharat. Forget Viksit Bharat, at least make Bharat liveable so that we can breathe,” he noted.

The AAP Supremo emphasised, “PM Modi says Kejriwal is corrupt, but the court has declared that Kejriwal is ‘kattar imaandaar’. If PM Modi truly wants to end corruption, I will show him where it exists. If you have the courage, take action. In Gujarat, cocaine worth ₹20,000 crore were seized. If you have the courage, act on it. In Gujarat, fake liquor worth ₹30,000 crore is sold every year. If you have the courage, stop it. You handed over 1000 acres of land worth billions and trillions of rupees to your friend for nothing. If you have courage, take action.”

“PM Modi goes around inaugurating bridges and roads, yet how often does it happen that within a month of inauguration a bridge collapses or a road breaks apart? If you have courage, take action. Papers are leaking across the country, but PM Modi will not act. Why would he? Either he himself is involved in these scams, or members of his party are involved, or his friends are involved,” he asserted.

Arvind Kejriwal said that I am not corrupt. Corruption is being done by PM Modi. They will not take action against their own, nor will they send them to jail. Whom will they send to jail instead? They will send Sonam Wangchuk to jail. They will send Mehraj Malik to jail. They will send Naresh Balyan to jail. They will send Kejriwal to jail. They will send Manish Sisodia to jail. They will send Sanjay Singh to jail.

“Who is Sonam Wangchuk? He is a great scientist. He deserves a Padma Shri and a Padma Bhushan. He has done so much work for the education of poor children. They put Sonam Wangchuk in jail. PM Modi is afraid of Sonam Wangchuk. Why is he afraid? When a dictator starts fearing educated scientists, understand that his end has begun. One day PM Modi did not go to Parliament. When asked why, it was said that all the women would beat him. You are afraid of Sonam Wangchuk. You are afraid of women. You are afraid of Kejriwal. You are afraid of Trump. You are afraid of America. How long will you live in fear? Show some courage,” he further said.

On the message behind his arrest, the AAP Chief continued, “By arresting me, PM Modi and Amit Shah have sent a big message. They have said beware if anyone in government works honestly. If you work honestly, we will do to you what we did to Kejriwal. When the Aam Aadmi Party came, we gave tickets to common people. Youth across the country left their jobs, salaries and businesses and entered politics believing they would change the country. Our party gave opportunities to sons and daughters of ordinary families. Some became ministers, some became Chief Ministers, some became MLAs. There was hope that young people should enter politics. PM Modi sent the message that if you enter politics, we will do to you what we did to Kejriwal.”

He recalled that just before AAP, people had started saying nothing can happen in this country. Then the Aam Aadmi Party came and gave hope. We fixed schools, hospitals, electricity, water and roads. We showed that the country can improve. 140 crore people began to hope that the country could get better. By arresting Kejriwal, PM Modi poured water over the hopes of 140 crore people.

Highlighting BJP's promises before coming to power, Arvind Kejriwal said, “A year ago they formed the government in Delhi. The victims of the BJP-led Delhi government are standing here. Vijender Gupta had tweeted on 11 November 2024 that I assure all Bus Marshals that as soon as the BJP comes to power in Delhi, within 60 days Bus Marshals will be regularised. Have they been regularised? Vijender Gupta is ‘dhokhebaaz’ (betrayer). The BJP, the Prime Minister, the Home Minister is ‘dhokhebaaz’. I remember the Prime Minister himself came to Delhi and said that from 8 March 2025 every woman in Delhi would receive ₹2500 in her account. Have ₹2500 come?”

He pointedly asked, “If the Prime Minister of the country lies, how can the country progress? Whom will people go to if the Prime Minister openly lies from the stage? 10,000 Bus Marshals were fired. 10,000 DTC conductors and drivers have been removed. Mohalla Clinic staff have been terminated, so were DIMTS employees. Data entry operators working in hospitals have been removed. In such high inflation jobs are hard to find. If you can provide a few people with jobs, do it. At least do not snatch jobs away. Today the whole of Delhi is distressed because of them.”

Describing the condition of Delhi, the former CM emphasised, “All roads are broken. There is filth everywhere. Black water is coming into people’s homes. There is no drinking water. Earlier during our time there was 24 hour electricity. Now there are long power cuts. Delhi has been ruined. Today the people of Delhi are remembering and saying that Kejriwal was better. Hold elections in Delhi today and see how many seats BJP gets.”

He added, “Some people say PM Modi cannot handle the country. Some say he does not know how to run it. I say he neither knows nor has any interest in running the country. He does not care about the country. He’ll let the country go to ruin, he only has lust for power. From morning till evening PM Modi and Amit Shah only think about how to capture power. For power they hatch conspiracies. Whether they have to conduct Special Intensive Revision (SIR), delete names from voter lists, add names to voter lists, distribute money, distribute sarees, get people killed, whatever it takes, let the country suffer, they only want power. PM Modi, you keep working for power, but Kejriwal will work for the country.”

Concluding at Jantar Mantar, Arvind Kejriwal said, “From this place where people once raised their voice and the Congress was wiped out across the country, this day at Jantar Mantar is historic. That day was 4 April 2011. Note today’s date. From today the countdown for the BJP across the country has begun.”