/14,000 Km, 23 hours, pure compassion: How the IAF raced across continents to deliver aid to Venezuela

Two Indian Air Force C-17 Globemaster III aircraft successfully completed a 23-hour flight covering over 14,000 kilometres to deliver humanitarian assistance to earthquake-hit Venezuela under ‘Operation Amistad.’
The aircraft landed at Maiquetía International Airport in Caracas, carrying approximately 66 tonnes of relief material. This included an Indian Army Field Hospital contingent, over 35 tonnes of relief supplies and medicines, and two BHISHM Cubes.
According to the Embassy of India in Côte d’Ivoire, the C-17s had transited through Abidjan en route to Venezuela.
The contingent comprises 41 personnel, including nine medical officers, equipped to provide emergency medical care, trauma management, life-saving surgical support, and other essential healthcare services.
The team is also carrying around six tonnes of medical stores and humanitarian relief supplies provided by the Ministry of External Affairs. One of the aircraft transported a BHISHM Cube under India’s Aarogya Maitri Project, an indigenous, modular medical facility designed for rapid deployment in disaster situations. It can be assembled into a functional field hospital capable of treating up to 200 patients.
#OperationAmistad— Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) June 28, 2026
Responding with speed, reach and compassion, two #IndianAirForce C-17 Globemaster III aircraft completed a demanding 23-hour flight to Venezuela, covering an aerial distance of over 14,000 km from Delhi to Caracas.
The aircraft landed at Maiquetía… pic.twitter.com/R3LBOe4kwW
Venezuela has received support from 24 countries in the aftermath of the devastating twin earthquakes, with international partners sending humanitarian aid, specialised rescue teams, and emergency response personnel.
In a statement posted on Telegram, Acting President Delcy Rodriguez said the international community has so far provided 521 tonnes of relief supplies, deployed 86 specialised canine search teams, and sent more than 2,741 search, rescue, and technical support personnel.
These teams have already integrated with Venezuelan responders to assist in ongoing operations.
"At this time, we have received support from 24 countries... who have sent a total of 521 tons of supplies, 86 specialised canine teams and more than 2,741 members of search, rescue and technical support personnel, who are already integrated with our teams to respond jointly to the emergency," Rodriguez said.
The international personnel are working alongside Venezuelan authorities in the affected areas for search, rescue, and relief efforts.
The mission comes after twin earthquakes measuring 7.2 and 7.5 magnitude struck northern Venezuela. According to updates from Venezuela’s National Assembly President Jorge Rodriguez, the earthquakes have claimed at least 1,430 lives, left 3,238 people injured, and displaced 3,142 families.
Rescue operations continue as the critical window for finding survivors narrows. Efforts are being hampered by a shortage of heavy equipment and persistent aftershocks. The country has experienced multiple tremors since the initial 7.2 and 7.5 magnitude quakes struck on Wednesday.
Earlier on Saturday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) recorded a 5.6 magnitude earthquake off the coast of Aragua.
Operation Amistad reflects India’s continued focus on providing timely humanitarian assistance and disaster relief to countries in need. It highlights the Indian armed forces’ ability to undertake long-range missions and deliver critical support effectively. The deployment is being seen as a demonstration of India’s growing role as a reliable partner in global humanitarian efforts.
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