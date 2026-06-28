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14,000 Km, 23 hours, pure compassion: How the IAF raced across continents to deliver aid to Venezuela

The aid approximately includes 66 tonnes of relief material, An Indian Army Field Hospital contingent, over 35 tonnes of relief supplies and medicines, and two BHISHM Cubes.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Anjali Singh
Published: Jun 28, 2026, 06:49 PM IST|Updated: Jun 28, 2026, 06:49 PM IST
14,000 Km, 23 hours, pure compassion: How the IAF raced across continents to deliver aid to Venezuela
Image Credit: @IAF_MCC/X

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