1,446 villages received irrigation water through Kandi Canal for first time: Punjab CM Bhagwant Singh Mann

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Wednesday laid out a historic turnaround in Punjab’s irrigation system, noting that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Government has, in just four years, ensured water supply to fields equivalent to the Bhakra canal by unlocking 10,000 cusecs from seasonal rivers and reviving a collapsing canal network. The Chief Minister said canal irrigation coverage has surged from just 26.50% in 2022 to 78% today, with long-defunct systems like the 22-km Sarhali canal brought back to life, round-the-clock water supply ensured through the Ferozepur-Sirhind feeder, and canal water reaching 1,446 villages for the first time since Independence.

CM Bhagwant Singh Mann addressed a detailed press conference, presenting a comprehensive account of the Punjab Government’s work in the irrigation sector over the past four years. “Rs 6,700 crore has been spent on canal lining, repair, modernisation and strengthening of infrastructure from April 2022 till now, which is the highest ever in Punjab’s history,” said the Chief Minister. He emphasised that Punjab has a total canal irrigation potential of around 75.90 lakh acres, but until March 2022, only 20.89 lakh acres, which was merely 26.5%, were actually receiving canal water.

“Today, we have increased this coverage to nearly 58 lakh acres, taking utilisation to around 78%. This is almost three times the earlier figure,” CM Bhagwant Singh Mann stated, adding that the Punjab Government has ensured maximum utilisation of canal water available in the state.

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Detailing the massive scale of work undertaken on the ground, he said, “We have spent around ?2,000 crore to construct and restore nearly 13,000 km of canals, due to which canal water is now reaching 58 lakh acres. Along with this, around 7,000 water channels have been restored.” He further added, “A total of 15,539 canals have been cleaned and 18,349 watercourses have been revived, ensuring that even tail-end agricultural fields now receive canal water.”

Highlighting a major structural intervention, CM Bhagwant Singh Mann said, “For the first time in Punjab’s history, 101 abandoned canals spanning 545 km have been revived. Many of these canals had been closed for 30 to 40 years and even filled up with soil. We restored them without acquiring even a single inch of land.”

He added that revival of rainwater channels alone has helped bring an additional 2.75 lakh acres under irrigation. “By restoring old canal systems, we have ensured that an additional 10,000 cusecs of water is now reaching fields. In effect, we have created a new ‘Bhakra canal’ without acquiring any land,” he said.

Sharing a striking example from Tarn Taran district, CM Bhagwant Singh Mann stated, “The 22-km-long Sarhali Minor canal had completely disappeared due to the negligence of previous governments. When our engineers began work, they discovered the canal buried underground. Even local people had forgotten about its existence. Today, we have revived it and made it fully operational.”

On strengthening major canal systems, he said, “The Ferozepur Feeder Canal, originally constructed in 1952, was upgraded in a record 35 days, increasing its capacity by 2,682 cusecs. Similarly, the Sirhind Canal, considered the lifeline of Malwa and built around 1950, has been upgraded after 75 years, increasing its capacity by 2,844 cusecs.”

He added, “Through lining of major canals like Sirhind and Patiala, we have increased water availability by around 1.5 MAF and ensured that even tail-end areas no longer face shortages.”

Addressing a long-standing issue faced by farmers, CM Bhagwant Singh Mann said, “Earlier, water in canals used to be supplied on a rotational basis, forcing farmers to wait for their turn. For the first time, we have ended this system and ensured that farmers get water every day.”

He further highlighted that the government even ran canals in reverse direction towards Harike Pattan when required to ensure equitable distribution of water.

Speaking about the Kandi region, CM Bhagwant Singh Mann said, “The Kandi Canal in Hoshiarpur, which had remained non-functional for nearly 40 years, has now been revived. People in this region understand the true value of water, and its return has brought immense relief.” He added, “Due to expansion of canal infrastructure, around 1,400 villages are now receiving canal water for the first time since Independence. Many of these villages had not seen canal water for 20 to 50 years.”

He also noted that new canal systems such as Cheema Minor, Phillaur Minor, Karamgarh Link, Rajpura, Patran, Ghaggar and Kotla have contributed to expanding irrigation reach across regions.

On infrastructure expansion, CM Bhagwant Singh Mann stated, “We have constructed 8 new canals and made 18 pump systems operational to strengthen irrigation coverage in multiple districts.”

Highlighting administrative reforms, he said, “To improve efficiency, we have created dedicated canal water and groundwater divisions such as Fatehgarh Canal Division and Tarn Taran Canal Division, with permanent officers posted there to ensure accountability and faster execution.”

On groundwater conservation, CM Bhagwant Singh Mann said, “Our efforts have significantly reduced dependence on groundwater. In one village in Gurdaspur, groundwater extraction has come down from 61.48% to around 31%, which is a remarkable achievement. This will benefit future generations.” He added that the government aims to further increase utilisation of surface water and reduce stress on groundwater resources.

On disaster management and environmental restoration, he said, “?477 crore has been utilised from the State Disaster Mitigation Fund for 195 works aimed at flood prevention and water management. We have identified 199 desilting sites and deployed new chain-mounted machines to clean drains on a war footing.”

He further stated, “Desilting of rivers like Sutlej, Ravi and Ghaggar is underway with a target of removing 245 million cubic feet of silt, of which significant progress has already been made. Additionally, 206 km of river embankments are being strengthened to prevent flood damage.”

He added, “Under the Punjab Canal and Drainage Act, 2023, 849 out of 850 drains have been notified to prevent encroachments and safeguard life and property.”

Highlighting a long-pending infrastructure project, CM Bhagwant Singh Mann said, “The Shahpur Kandi Dam project, which had been pending for over 25 years, has now been completed at a cost of ?3,394.49 crore. This will enhance the efficiency of the Ranjit Sagar Dam and stop water from flowing into Pakistan.”

Taking a strong position, CM Bhagwant Singh Mann said, “Those who claimed to be saviours of Punjab’s waters ended up destroying them. We have revived both our waters and our systems.”

Highlighting the broader impact, he added, “Canal water carries essential minerals, and its increased availability will significantly improve crop productivity. Farmers are happy as many are receiving canal water in their fields for the first time.”

Invoking Punjab’s spiritual ethos, he said, “We are guided by the message of our Gurus, ‘Pavan Guru, Pani Pita, Mata Dharat Mahat’, and we are committed to preserving our natural resources.”

He further stated that the irrigation department is also being developed as a revenue-generating model, adding, “We have developed 26 tourist sites including boating facilities, rest houses, headworks and other infrastructure to promote tourism and generate revenue.”

On the occasion, Cabinet Minister Barinder Goyal and other dignitaries were also present.