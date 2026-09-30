Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /15.75 lakh applied, 4,543 selected: Why did High Court freeze UP SI appointments?

15.75 lakh applied, 4,543 selected: Why did High Court freeze UP SI appointments?

The case involves objections over changes to exam questions and answers. The next hearing is scheduled for October 5.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Sep 30, 2026, 11:05 PM IST|Updated: Sep 30, 2026, 11:05 PM IST
15.75 lakh applied, 4,543 selected: Why did High Court freeze UP SI appointments?
Image Credit: (Representative image)

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
15.75 lakh applied, 4,543 selected: Why did High Court freeze UP SI appointments?
2
3
4
5