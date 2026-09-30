/15.75 lakh applied, 4,543 selected: Why did High Court freeze UP SI appointments?

New Delhi: The appointment process for 4,543 posts under the Uttar Pradesh Police Sub-Inspector Recruitment 2025 has hit a legal hurdle. The Allahabad High Court has imposed an interim stay on the issuance of appointment letters in the recruitment.
The order followed petitions filed by candidates over changes made to the exam answer key. The court is scheduled to hear the matter again on October 5.
The case is important for thousands of candidates who have gone through the selection process. The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board had announced the final selection of 4,543 candidates in July. The selected candidates were listed on the board's official website.
The selection process began with an advertisement issued on August 12, 2025, for direct recruitment to the posts of sub-inspector in civil police and equivalent positions.
Around 15.75 lakh candidates had applied for the recruitment. The written examination was held on March 14 and 15. Around 10.77 lakh candidates appeared for the examination.
The result was declared on May 7, 2026. The recruitment board later released the final selection list in July, with 4,543 candidates selected for the available posts.
The board also said that candidates’ normalised marks would be released on July 22. The final selection list was made available through the board's website.
The case involves objections to changes made to the exam answer key. Some candidates have alleged that the recruitment board did not properly consider their objections.
Candidates including Shyam Sundar, Kamlesh Yadav and Yash Pandey approached the Allahabad High Court over the issue.
The petitioners have challenged the examination process and changes made to the answer key after the test. They have urged the court to consider their objections to the recruitment process.
The matter was heard by a single judge bench of Justice Anees Kumar Gupta. Senior advocates Ashok Khare, Sanjay Kumar Yadav and Alok Mishra appeared for the petitioners.
The interim order means appointment letters for the 4,543 selected candidates cannot be issued at this stage. The next hearing is scheduled for October 5.
The stay affects the appointment stage of the recruitment process. Candidates who made it to the final selection list will have to wait for further orders from the court before the appointment process can move ahead.
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