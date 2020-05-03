15 BSF personnel test coronavirus COVID-19 positive in Delhi

At least 15 BSF personnel were found coronavirus COVID-19 positive in Delhi on Saturday (May 2). According to BSF, seven BSF men who were in duty with Delhi Police tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday. Personnel from company of 126 Battalion BSF and 178 Batallion BSF were deployed in Jama Masjid and Chandani Mahal area. The infected BSF personnel were admitted to an isolation facility of the CAPF (Central Armed Police Forces) Referral hospital located in Greater Noida near here.

Eight more BSF personnel have been found COVID-19 positive at a force hospital at Delhi's RK Puram. These include two BSF men who are suffering from cancer and their attendants.

One such kidney patient, who visits an outside super speciality hospital for dialysis, have been found positive on 29th April. He has been admitted to LNJP Hospital.Two other BSF personnel suffering from cancer, who visit a cancer speciality hospital, from the BSF hospital ward, were found positive on April 30. Both cancer patients are now shifted to Jai Prakash Narayan Trauma Centre.

meanwhile, two BSF personnel were found positive in Tripura. One of them was admitted to local hospital at Dhalai district. Other person found positive is his attendant.