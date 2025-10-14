15 Injured As Bus Catches Fire Near Thaiyat Village On Jaisalmer-Jodhpur Highway

At least 15 people, including three children and four women, were injured when a bus travelling from Jaisalmer to Jodhpur caught fire on Tuesday. The incident took place near Thaiyat village, approximately 20 kilometres from Jaisalmer, at around 3:30 p.m., sparking panic and chaos along the busy route.

Eyewitnesses reported that the bus departed from Jaisalmer around 3 p.m. with 57 passengers on board. Shortly after passing Thaiyat village, smoke was seen emanating from the rear of the vehicle. Within moments, flames rapidly engulfed the entire bus.

Passengers frantically tried to escape through windows and doors as the fire spread. Local villagers and passersby rushed to the scene promptly and commenced rescue efforts even before emergency services arrived.

Using water from nearby sources and sand, they worked to extinguish the fire and help those trapped inside.

The fire brigade and police arrived shortly after being alerted to the accident.

Fifteen individuals sustained burn injuries, with three children and four women among those critically injured, police officials confirmed.

The injured were taken to Jawahar Hospital in Jaisalmer in three ambulances arranged by local residents and police.

Doctors at the hospital administered first aid, while patients with severe burns were referred to Jodhpur for specialised treatment.

Among the seriously injured were Imamat (30) and her son, who were both later transferred to Jodhpur for further medical care. Army personnel from a nearby base also arrived to assist with rescue and firefighting operations.

With support from the fire brigade, the blaze was finally brought under control after an hour-long effort.

Officials stated that the exact cause of the fire remains unclear, although preliminary findings indicate a possible short circuit or engine overheating.

Police have launched an investigation, and enquiries are ongoing.

(With inputs from IANS)