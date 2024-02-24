New Delhi: A tractor-trolley carrying 15 people, of whom seven were children, toppled over and plunged into a pond in Kasganj district of Uttar Pradesh on Saturday morning, killing all of them, news agency PTI quoted police as saying. They said the accident occurred on the Patiyali-Dariyavganj road under the jurisdiction of Patiyali police station when the people in the tractor-trolley were on their way to bathe in the Ganga river.

Speaking to PTI, Shalabh Mathur (Inspector General, Aligarh Range) said, “The tractor driver was attempting to overtake another vehicle when the tractor-trolley flipped over and landed in the 7-8-foot-deep pond. Fifteen people – seven children and eight women – lost their lives in the accident. Around 15-20 people were wounded and have been admitted to the hospital.”

He said, “The tractor-trolley had come from Jaithara in Etah district. I am heading to the site with the divisional commissioner (of Aligarh).” Mathur said the post-mortem examination of the bodies will be done and then they will be given to the relatives of the deceased.

He said Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has declared monetary help of Rs 2 lakh for each of the deceased’s kin and Rs 50,000 for the injured. Adityanath expressed his grief over the deaths in the accident in a post on X.

He said in Hindi, “The road accident in Kasganj district that claimed lives is extremely tragic. I offer my sympathy to the affected families. District administration officials have been directed to ensure proper free treatment for all the injured. I pray to Lord Shri Ram to give peace to the departed souls and quick recovery to the injured.”