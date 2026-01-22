Advertisement
NewsIndia15 Maoists, including Anal Da with Rs 1 Cr bounty, killed in encounter in Jharkhand’s Saranda Forest
NAXALS

15 Maoists, including Anal Da with Rs 1 Cr bounty, killed in encounter in Jharkhand’s Saranda Forest

At least 15 Maoists, including top leader Anal Da carrying a Rs 1 crore bounty, were killed in a fierce encounter with security forces during an intelligence-based operation in Jharkhand’s Saranda forest.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 22, 2026, 06:04 PM IST|Source: Bureau
15 Maoists, including Anal Da with Rs 1 Cr bounty, killed in encounter in Jharkhand’s Saranda ForestImage: IANS

At least 15 Maoists, including senior leader Patiram Manjhi alias Anal Da, who had a bounty of Rs 1 crore on his head, were killed in a fierce encounter with security forces in the Saranda forest of Jharkhand’s West Singhbhum district on Thursday, officials said.

According to IANS, Jharkhand Police IG (Operations) Michaelraj S. said Anal Da was among those killed along with several other Maoists. He added that an extensive search operation is still ongoing in the area.

Who Was Anal Da?

Anal Da, a native of Giridih district, had been associated with the Maoist movement for over two decades and was considered one of its key strategists.

His influence reportedly spanned multiple districts, including Giridih, Bokaro, Hazaribagh, Khunti, Seraikela-Kharsawan, and West Singhbhum, where he played a key role in consolidating the Maoist network, particularly in the Saranda and Kolhan regions.

He was implicated in dozens of serious criminal cases, ranging from attacks on security forces and IED explosions to extortion and issuing threats to contractors.

According to police officials, the encounter broke out early Thursday morning near Kumbhdih village under the Chotanagra police station limits, after security forces launched a joint operation based on specific intelligence inputs about Maoist movement in the area. The Maoists, who were reportedly lying in ambush, opened indiscriminate fire on the security personnel.

Security personnel retaliated and strategically surrounded the Maoists. After several hours of intense exchange of fire, the forces gained the upper hand.

(With IANS inputs)
 

