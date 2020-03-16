हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Uttar Pradesh

15-year-old girl gang-raped in Uttar Pradesh's Banda

Circle officer (Banda Sadar) Raghvendra Singh said the girl, aged 15, was allegedly gang-raped on Sunday afternoon.

15-year-old girl gang-raped in Uttar Pradesh&#039;s Banda
Representational Image

Banda: A girl was allegedly raped by three men in a village in Chilla area of Uttar Pradesh's Banda district, police said on Monday.

Circle officer (Banda Sadar) Raghvendra Singh said the girl, aged 15, was allegedly gang-raped on Sunday afternoon.

The girl had gone to draw water from a handpump when a man forcibly took her to a lonely house, where he and his two accomplices allegedly raped her. The girl narrated the incident to her family members after reaching home, the CO said.

Based on the complaint lodged by the girl, a case has been registered against the three men under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, police said.

Singh said the three accused are absconding and efforts are on to nab them. 

Tags:
Uttar PradeshBandaPOCSO ActChilla area
Next
Story

Maharashtra reports 5 new Coronavirus cases, total count stands at 38

Must Watch

PT20M13S

Imran Khan's Aide Participates in SAARC Video Conference on Coronavirus