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150 Bangladeshi nationals airlifted from J&K to West Bengal for deportation

504 Bangladeshi nationals have been identified across the Union Territory’s 20 districts 458 in the Kashmir division and 46 in the Jammu division.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 05, 2026, 06:44 PM IST|Updated: Oct 05, 2026, 06:44 PM IST
150 Bangladeshi nationals airlifted from J&K to West Bengal for deportation
Image Credit: Representative Image IANS

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