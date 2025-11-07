150 Years Of Vande Mataram: PM Modi Inaugurates Nationwide Celebrations, Unveils Commemorative Stamp And Coin

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated the year-long celebrations marking the 150th anniversary of India’s National Song, Vande Mataram, at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in New Delhi.

To mark the occasion, the Prime Minister released a special commemorative stamp and coin dedicated to Vande Mataram. He also launched a digital portal that highlights the history, cultural importance, and legacy of the National Song, written by Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay in the 1870s.

Prime Minister Modi took part in the mass singing of the complete version of Vande Mataram during the main event at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

WATCH | Delhi | At the event commemoration 150 years of National Song 'Vande Mataram' PM Modi says, "... Unfortunately, in 1937, important stanzas were removed from the original Vande Bharat song. Vande Bharat was broken into pieces. This also sowed the seeds of partition... Why… pic.twitter.com/IKjWfFP98d ANI (ANI) November 7, 2025

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Saxena, and Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta were among the dignitaries present at the ceremony.

This programme marks the formal launch of a year-long nationwide commemoration from November 7 2025, to November 7 2026, celebrating 150 years of this timeless composition which inspired India's freedom movement and continues to evoke national pride and unity.

According to a release from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the year 2025 marks 150 Years of Vande Mataram. National song "Vande Mataram", by Bankimchandra Chatterji was written during the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Navami which was on November 7 in 1875. Vande Mataram first appeared in the literary journal Bangadarshan as part of his novel Anandamath. The song, invoking the Motherland as the embodiment of strength, prosperity and divinity, gave poetic expression to India's awakening spirit of unity and self-respect. It soon became an enduring symbol of devotion to the nation.

(Also Read: How Many Languages Are Used In Vande Mataram? Know The Significance Of India’s National Song)

On October 1, the Union Cabinet approved country-wide celebrations for the 150th anniversary of 'Vande Mataram' to foster an impactful movement that connects citizens, especially our youth and students, with the song's original, revolutionary spirit. The celebrations will honour this timeless message and ensure its legacy is fully celebrated and embedded in the hearts of future generations.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has outlined an extensive plan for nationwide celebrations marking two major cultural milestones: the 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram and the 150th birth anniversary of tribal icon Bhagwan Birsa Munda.

(With inputs of ANI).