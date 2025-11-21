15,000 Km Flight: Meet ‘Marich’, The Vulture Who Travelled Across 4 Countries And Returned To India

Bhopal: The Eurasian Griffon vulture ‘Marich’ has stunned everyone with incredible endurance. After leaving Halali Dam in Vidisha (Madhya Pradesh), the rare bird flew nearly 15,000 kilometres and has safely returned to India. Forest officials say it is now been spotted in Rajasthan’s Dholpur.

Vidisha Divisional Forest Officer Hemant Yadav stated that ‘Marich’ flew over Pakistan, Afghanistan, Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan during this journey. Satellite radio collars tracked the vulture’s every move, providing valuable insights into its migratory patterns and offering crucial data for conservation efforts.

A Rescued Vulture

On January 29, villagers found Marich injured in Satna district’s Nagaur village. The vulture received initial care at Mukundpur Zoo and later underwent recovery at Bhopal’s Van Vihar National Park.

After nearly two months under expert supervision, Marich was released back into the wild from Halali Dam on March 29.

Wildlife experts say that vultures play a vital role in ecosystems by consuming carcasses and preventing the spread of diseases. These scavengers act as natural cleaners and help recycle nutrients into the environment, improving soil and water quality.

Eurasian Griffon Vulture

The species inhabits mountainous and arid regions across Europe, North Africa and Asia. Their body length ranges from 95 cm to 110 cm, with wingspans between 2.5 to 2.8 metres. They weigh 6 to 11 kilograms.

Their distinctive features include a feather ruff around the neck and varied feather patterns on their brown bodies. Griffons rely on warm air currents to soar at high altitudes for hours without effort.

Marich proves that Eurasian Griffon vultures possess incredible stamina, reinforcing the importance of conservation and protection of these majestic birds.