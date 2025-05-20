'151 Trips, Zero Support': Kharge Questions PM Modi Over 'Lack Of Global Support For India'

New Delhi: The Narendra Modi government's foreign policy has come under intense scrutiny, with opposition questioning the effectiveness of the Prime Minister's frequent foreign trips. The Opposition argued that PM Modi's foreign trips seem more focused on 'photo opportunities' rather than yielding tangible benefits for the country. The lack of international support on key issues has raised questions about the effectiveness of India's foreign policy under the Modi government.

In the same line, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge Tuesday launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's foreign policy, questioning the effectiveness of his frequent international trips. Despite 151 foreign visits to 72 countries, including 10 trips to the US, Kharge alleged that India seems isolated on the global stage.

Kharge wondered if PM Modi's trips have yielded meaningful results for India's global standing, accusing him of prioritizing photo opportunities over diplomatic achievements. "Is it the Prime Minister's job to visit foreign countries and only pose for photos?" Kharge asked.

Meanwhile the recent bailout loan of $1.4 billion to Pakistan by the International Monetary Fund (IMF's) has further fueled criticism, with many wondering if India's foreign policy is yielding desired outcomes.

The age old party's chief Kharge also highlighted the IMF's grant to Pakistan and the sudden ceasefire declaration during anti-terror operations as examples of India's diminishing influence. He criticized Modi for not addressing US President Trump's claims of brokering the India-Pakistan ceasefire, suggesting a lack of clarity and transparency in India's foreign policy.

"The IMF has provided a bailout loan of $1.4 billion to Pakistan. But nobody supported India’s stance. A ceasefire was suddenly declared while our brave Armed Forces were conducting operations against terrorists. The US President has insulted our country by saying, "I brokered" the ceasefire between India and Pakistan, and repeated this, not less than 7 times," Kharge jibed in a post on his X.

PM Modi has been making frequent foreign trips for the last 11 years, but when India needed international support to expose Pakistan, no other country came forward to support us.



In the last 11 years, Prime Minister Modi has made 151 foreign trips and visited 72 countries. Out… pic.twitter.com/frtnFOLCtU — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) May 20, 2025

Kharge further added that the entire nation was behind the anti-terrorism efforts, but PM Modi's failure to address Trump's claims is 'puzzling.'

"The entire country was united in the tough action against terrorists, but Modi ji is trying to cover up the issue by not providing clarity to the people of the country regarding US President Trump's statements, so far," he said.

Earlier today, while speaking at an event in Karnataka, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge questioned the Modi government's handling of the Kashmir situation, saying, "26 people were killed in Kashmir because the government failed to provide adequate security to tourists. Why didn't the government warn tourists about potential risks in Pahalgam? Had they done so, these lives could have been saved."

Kharge's statement highlights the government's alleged failure to ensure tourist safety and its potential role in preventing the tragic loss of life.