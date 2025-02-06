'16 AAP Candidates Receive Offer To Join BJP, Promised Rs 15 Cr, Minister Post': Arvind Kejriwal Rejects 'Fake' Exit Polls

Delhi Election Result 2025: Days ahead of Delhi election results, the Aam Aadmi Party again claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders reached out to 16 AAP candidates offering them Rs 15 crore and ministerial berth if they join the BJP. AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal rejected the exit poll results saying that the BJP got done the fake surveys.

"Some agencies are showing that the abusive party is getting more than 55 seats. In the last two hours, 16 of our candidates have received calls that if they leave AAP and join their party, they will make them ministers and will give Rs. 15 crores to each of them. If his party is getting more than 55 seats then what is the need for him to call our candidates? Obviously, these fake surveys have been conducted with the sole purpose of creating this atmosphere to break down some candidates. But you abusive people, not even one of our men will break down," said Kejriwal on X.

This is not the first time that the AAP made such allegations. Kejriwal had earlier made similar claims in 2014 and 2022 when he accused the BJP of offering Rs 20 crore to the MLAs of rival parties.

The exit polls by a majority of pollsters have shown that the BJP is likely to return to power after 27 years. Nothing seems to be working for the Congress as the party is likely to score zero once again. The ruling AAP may go below the majority mark, predicted the exit polls.

The Axis My India exit poll suggests that AAP may win between 15 and 25 seats, while BJP+ could secure 45 to 55 seats, and Congress may get 0 to 1 seat.

The Chanakya Strategies exit poll estimates AAP's seat share at 25-28, BJP+ at 39-44, and Congress at 2-3 seats.

The CNX exit poll predicts that AAP might secure only 10-19 seats, while BJP+ could dominate with 49-61 seats, and Congress may get 0-1 seat.

The counting of votes for the 70-member assembly will take place on February 8.