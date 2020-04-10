Maharashtra records 16 more cases, state tally rise to 1,380

Mumbai: With 16 more persons testing positive for coronavirus in Maharashtra, most of them in Pune and Mumbai, the number of COVID-19 patients went up to 1,380 on Friday (April 19), the state health department said.

As per the latest update provided by the health department, Pune reported nine 9 new cases followed by Akola (4), Buldhana (2) and Ratnagiri (1).

With 1,380 cases till now, Maharashtra leads among states in the COVID-19 patient count.

In the meantime, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is planning to seal the Dadar's Shushrusha Hospital and all patients admitted there will be discharged in next hours. As per reports, no new patient will be admitted at the hospital.

The country reported 547 new coronavirus cases in the last 12 hours taking the total number of positive cases in India to 6,412 on Friday.