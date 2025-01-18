16 'Mysterious' Deaths In J&K Village: Amit Shah Forms Inter-Ministerial Team

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has directed the formation of an inter-ministerial team to investigate recent deaths in Rajouri district, Jammu and Kashmir. Three incidents in the past six weeks have raised concerns.

A senior Union home ministry officer will lead the team. According to PTI, experts from the ministries of health, agriculture, chemicals, water resources, and animal husbandry will be part of it. Forensic and food safety specialists will also assist.

The team is set to visit Budhal village on Sunday. It will work with local authorities to provide immediate relief and implement precautionary measures, the official statement said.

At least 16 villagers have died from a mysterious illness over 45 days. Victims reported fever, pain, nausea, and loss of consciousness. A girl remains critical.

A Jammu and Kashmir government spokesperson earlier stated that preliminary investigations ruled out a bacterial or viral communicable disease. “There is no public health angle,” PTI quoted the spokesperson.

Earlier, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah chaired a high-level meeting of health and police officials to discuss the alarming situation in Budhal village of Rajouri district.

Health department teams surveyed over 3,000 residents in the affected area, conducting door-to-door inspections. They collected and tested water, food, and other materials. All test results, including checks for influenza and contaminants, came back negative.

Officials revealed that premier institutes, including ICMR, National Institute of Virology, National Centre for Disease Control, CSIR, DRDO, and PGIMER Chandigarh, conducted further testing. However, no definite cause for the deaths was identified.

Abdullah stressed the urgency of the situation. He directed health and police departments to fast-track their investigations. “The unexplained nature of these deaths is deeply concerning, and the government is committed to ensuring that the root cause is identified at the earliest. I urge all departments to collaborate and leave no stone unturned in resolving this issue,” he said.