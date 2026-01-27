India-EU trade deal: A major controversy erupted on Tuesday after Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal shared a map highlighting only 12 Indian states set to benefit from the India-EU Free Trade Agreement.

In a post on X, Goyal wrote: "Our states are set to reap big benefits from the #IndiaEUTradeDeal," along with a map showing which states would gain from the agreement.

Social media backlash

The post immediately drew criticism from users across the country, questioning why their states were excluded from the benefits list. Out of India's 28 states and 8 union territories, only 12 featured on the map, shared Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal.

"Products from Bihar, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh excluded from the India-EU Trade Deal signed by PM Modi?" one user asked.

Another wrote: "What about India's North East region?"

Users from Madhya Pradesh expressed particular frustration. "Itne bade state Madhya Pradesh ke liye kuch nahi (Nothing for such a large state like Madhya Pradesh)," one user lamented.

Questions poured in about multiple regions: "What about Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Tripura, and Sikkim?" "Where is Bihar, MP, Chhattisgarh??"

Our states are set to reap big benefits from the #IndiaEUTradeDeal pic.twitter.com/3H7Rtt3qBf

— Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) January 27, 2026

Supporters defend the map

However, some users defended the India-EU FTA deal, saying "A lot of comments regarding their states got nothing from this deal... this is not a list of any subsidy. This is the list of items that the states produce and trade globally. If your state is not in the list, then definitely it's the fault of your local political structure," one supporter argued.

Others celebrated the agreement, saying, "Mother of All Deals between EU & India is massive and will be improving lives of 200 crore population of India and 27 nations of EU, especially the young population and farmers."

India-EU FTA trade deal

India and the European Union (EU) on Tuesday wrapped up negotiations on the India–EU FTA trade agreement, widely described as the "mother of all deals."

Following the successful conclusion of the India–EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA) talks, the pact will be formally signed after a detailed legal review of the text, a process expected to take five to six months.

With the agreement now finalised, India becomes the third Asian nation, after Japan and South Korea, to conclude a trade deal with the European Union.

Which states are included?

The 12 states highlighted in Goyal's map are: Maharashtra, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Assam, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Punjab, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh.

What does the India-EU FTA trade deal cover?

By removing 9,425 tariff lines and easing market entry, the agreement is set to create significant opportunities for labour-intensive industries such as textiles, apparel, leather, gems and jewellery, handicrafts, and agricultural exports like tea and spices. It will also support growth in marine products and strengthen high-value manufacturing sectors, including engineering goods, electronics, pharmaceuticals, and medical devices.