16 Tourist Destinations In Jammu And Kashmir To Reopen After Security Assessment: LG Manoj Sinha

Lieutenant Governor Shri Manoj Sinha on Saturday announced the reopening of 16 tourist destinations across Jammu Kashmir, which were temporarily closed as precautionary measures after the heinous Pahalgam terror attack on tourists on 22nd April.

Of these tourist spots and parks, 8 are in Jammu Division and 8 in Srinagar. Betab Valley and Parks in Pahalgam Market, Verinag Garden, Kokernag Garden and Achabal Garden are to be reopened on 17th June.

The Lieutenant Governor said that the other tourist destinations being reopened include Badamwari Park, Duck Park, Taqdeer Park in Srinagar, Sarthal, Dhaggar in Kathua, Devi Pindi, Siyad Baba, Sula Park in Reasi, Guldanda and Jai valley in Doda and Pancheri in Udhampur. The reopening will be in a phase-wise manner, he added.

He also met the delegation of Members of the Legislative Assembly, DDC Chairpersons and Vice-Chairpersons, tour, and travel operators, the Ponywala association and hoteliers' associations at Pahalgam. He assured the delegation that restrictions on other tourist spots would be lifted after a thorough security assessment.

The Lieutenant Governor also observed that the forthcoming Amarnath Yatra will help in reviving tourism in Kashmir.

“I urge people to come forward and make the annual Shri Amarnath Ji pilgrimage successful. This Yatra is not just the responsibility of the administration or security forces; it is the people’s Yatra. Everyone should feel proud to contribute to it,” he said.

He said the security agencies have prepared a comprehensive security plan and urged the pilgrims to travel in the designated convoy.

The Lieutenant Governor said over the past few years, significant improvements have been made in infrastructure to support the Yatra which includes better roads, improved power and telecom connectivity, increased accommodation facilities, and strengthened security systems.

The Lieutenant Governor also visited the Nunwan Base Camp and reviewed the progress of the Disaster Management Centre and Yatri Niwas. He also inspected security and other arrangements for the Shri Amarnathji pilgrimage beginning 3rd July.