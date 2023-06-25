16-Year-Old Girl Can Decide On Consensual Sex, Meghalaya HC's BIG Judgement In Boy's Favour

The Meghalaya High Court has made a significant ruling by quashing a First Information Report (FIR) filed in a case involving alleged sexual assault on a minor. The court emphasized that a 16-year-old is capable of making conscious decisions about engaging in sexual intercourse.

Background: Plea to Quash FIR Registered Under POCSO Act

A plea seeking the quashing of an FIR filed under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) was presented before the bench of Justice W. Diengdoh. The petitioner argued that the incident in question was not a case of sexual assault but rather a consensual act. It was claimed that the petitioner and the alleged victim were in a loving relationship.

Court Considers Adolescent's Capacity for Conscious Decision-making

The bench stated that considering the physical and mental development of an adolescent around the age of 16, it is logical to assume their capability to make conscious decisions about their well-being, including engaging in sexual intercourse. The court acknowledged the ability of a person in this age group to make informed choices regarding such acts.

Petitioner's Claim of Consensual Relationship and Consent

Reports indicate that the petitioner had worked in various households, which is how he became acquainted with the alleged victim. It was revealed that the sexual intercourse took place at the house of the petitioner's uncle. The petitioner argued that it was not an act of sexual assault since the minor girl had confirmed in her statement and testimony that she was the petitioner's girlfriend and had consented to the act without any use of force.

Examination of Statements Supports Petitioner's Case

Upon examining the statements made by the minor and the submissions made by the petitioner, the court found that the minor's statements favored the petitioner's claims. The court observed that there appeared to be no mens rea, or criminal intent, involved in the case.

Quashing of the Case: No Mens Rea Found

Based on the evidence presented and the minor's statements, the court concluded that the case lacked criminal intent. Consequently, the court quashed the FIR filed against the petitioner in relation to the alleged sexual assault.