16 years underground: Kashmir Police arrest Pakistani LeT commander in massive multi-state crackdown

A successful operation by Srinagar Police against terror networks has dismantled a significant module linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba, with key operatives arrested and an extensive interstate network uncovered, officials said. The operation began after a tip-off to the Jammu and Kashmir Police, with support from Punjab Police. This led to the arrest of two top Pakistani terrorists—Abdullah alias Abu Huraira and Abu Usman alias Khubaib—in Malerkotla village of Punjab on March 27. The duo was subsequently brought to Srinagar for further investigation.

Investigations revealed that the two Pakistani terrorists had infiltrated approximately 16 years ago and had handled or commanded nearly 40 foreign terrorists during their active period in the Kashmir Valley.

During interrogation, authorities uncovered a terror network operating across multiple states, including Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, and New Delhi. Police said that both terrorists had been active for over 15 years, primarily involved in recruiting local youth, providing arms training, supplying weapons and ammunition, and facilitating terror attacks.

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Based on disclosures made by the arrested terrorists, around 24 individuals were detained for questioning. Of these, police have formally arrested five people, including two foreign terrorists—Abu Huraira and Abu Usman—and three locals: Naqeeb Bhat, Ghulam Mohammad Mir, and Adil Rashid Bhat. Three of the accused are residents of the Zakura area on the outskirts of Srinagar. The arrested Srinagar residents allegedly provided essential support, including shelter, food, and forged documentation to the terrorists. Officials also confirmed that a woman was among those detained for questioning during the investigation.

According to police sources, one foreign terrorist associated with the network remains absconding, and security agencies have launched a manhunt to trace and apprehend him.

Security forces recovered a large cache of arms and ammunition during the operation, including four AK-47 rifles and three pistols. In addition, searches were conducted at 19 locations across Jammu and Kashmir and other states such as Rajasthan and Haryana, leading to the seizure of incriminating material linked to terror activities. The searches yielded significant material exposing the module’s long-term operations.

Apart from arms and ammunition, fake identity cards and documents used by foreign terrorists to travel within India and abroad were recovered. Several laptops and mobile phones containing evidence of communication with handlers based in Pakistan and Bangladesh were also seized. SIM cards and digital intercepts revealed a cross-border communication network.

Evidence of deep-rooted financial support systems used to fund the group's activities over the past 16 years has also been uncovered. Authorities described the bust as a significant success in disrupting terror infrastructure and preventing potential attacks in the region. This operation is part of intensified efforts to neutralize networks of Pakistan-based handlers, with police vowing to spare no one involved in unrest in the region.