17.56 crore COVID doses provided so far, over 72 lakh jabs still available with states, UTs: Centre

New Delhi: The Union Health Ministry said on Sunday (May 9) that more than 72 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with states and union territories, while over 46 lakh doses should reach them within the next three days.

The government of India has so far provided more than 17.56 crore vaccine doses (17,56,20,810) to states and union territories free-of-cost. Of this, the total consumption, including wastages, is 16,83,78,796 doses according to data collected till 8 am today.

"More than 72 lakh COVID vaccine doses (72,42,014) are still available with states and UTs to be administered. States with negative balance are showing more consumption (including wastage) than vaccine supplied as they have not reconciled the vaccine they have supplied to the armed forces," the ministry said, according to news agency PTI.

Furthermore, more than 46 lakh (46,61,960) vaccine doses will be received in addition by states and UTs within the next three days, it said.

Vaccination forms an integral component of the five-point strategy of the Centre’s plan for the containment and management of the pandemic (including Test, Track, Treat and COVID-appropriate Behaviour), the ministry said.

(With inputs from news agencies)

