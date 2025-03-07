17 Gold Bars, Several Trips To US, Dubai: What Actor Ranya Rao Told Authorities During Questioning?

Following her arrest at Bengaluru Airport in a gold smuggling case, Kannada actress Ranya Rao informed the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) that she had not only travelled to Dubai but also to Europe, America, and the Middle East.

While confessing to the crime in her first official statement given to the DRI, she admitted that authorities recovered 17 gold bars from her possession. However, the actor did not share further information with authorities and sought time to "take some rest,” according to an India Today report.

Ranya Rao, the stepdaughter of Director General of Police (Karnataka State Police Housing Corporation) Ramachandra Rao, is under the radar of authorities due to her frequent trips to Dubai. According to media reports, the Kannada actor has travelled to the city 30 times in the past year, four times within just 15 days, allegedly smuggling kilos of gold on each trip.

In the statement, Rao said, "I accept that 17 pieces of gold bars were recovered from my possession. I would request you to keep the proceedings as private as possible," as quoted by India Today.

During the questioning, she also revealed that she had travelled to several countries. "I have travelled to Europe, America, and the Middle East and have visited Dubai and Saudi Arabia. I wish to state that I am tired at present as I did not get enough rest," she stated.

Furthermore, Ranya Rao reiterated that she is ready to fully cooperate with the DRI in the ongoing investigation. She also clarified that she faced no coercion and that her testimony was given voluntarily.

Ranya, known for her roles in Kannada films like 'Maanikya' and 'Pataki,' was detained earlier this week by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in her alleged connection to a gold smuggling case after returning from Dubai on March 3.

Authorities allege that Ranya was carrying 14.8 kilograms of gold, which she intended to smuggle into the country, according to ANI. Searches were carried out at her residence, and gold jewellery worth Rs 2.06 crore and Indian currency amounting to Rs 2.67 crore were also recovered.