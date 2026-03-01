17 killed, 18 injured in Nagpur factory blast; PM announces Rs 2 lakh ex gratia for families

At least 17 people were killed in a powerful explosion at an explosives manufacturing unit in Maharashtra’s Nagpur district on Sunday, triggering a large-scale rescue operation and a government probe into the cause of the disaster.

The blast occurred at SBL Energy Limited, a mining and industrial explosives company based in Raulgaon in Katol tehsil. The force of the explosion caused extensive damage and multiple casualties. Police said the injured were rushed to hospitals in Nagpur for urgent treatment.

Expressing grief over the incident, the Prime Minister’s Office announced financial assistance for the victims’ families. In a post on X, the PMO stated, “The explosion at a factory in Nagpur, Maharashtra, is deeply distressing. My condolences to the families of the deceased. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured. The local administration is assisting those affected. An ex gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000: PM.”

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis described the incident as “extremely unfortunate and tragic”. In a statement posted on X, he said he was in constant touch with local officials and that the District Collector and Superintendent of Police had reached the site promptly.

“NDRF and SDRF teams are also at the site. Teams from PESO and DISH have arrived. Rescue operations have been accelerated, and so far, 17 people have lost their lives. I pay heartfelt tribute to the deceased. We share in the grief of their families,” he said.

Fadnavis added that 18 people were injured in the blast and had been shifted to Nagpur for treatment. “I pray at the feet of God for their swift recovery. Orders have been issued for a thorough investigation into this incident,” he said.

Emergency services continue to clear debris and secure the area as authorities begin a detailed inquiry into the circumstances that led to the explosion.

(With IANS inputs)