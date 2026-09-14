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17 of 20 rebel TMC-turned-NCPI MPs to join BJP next month, claims Cooch Behar MP

The three Muslim MPs will continue to remain part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) despite not formally joining the BJP.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 14, 2026, 04:43 PM IST|Updated: Sep 14, 2026, 04:43 PM IST
17 of 20 rebel TMC-turned-NCPI MPs to join BJP next month, claims Cooch Behar MP
Image Credit: IANS

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17 of 20 rebel TMC-turned-NCPI MPs to join BJP next month, claims Cooch Behar MP
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