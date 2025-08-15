17-Year-Old American Sings India’s National Anthem, Wins Hearts On Independence Day: Video

A heartwarming video of a 17-year-old American singing the Indian national anthem has gained wide attention on social media, Indians are taking this as a Pride on this Independence day.

The young performer, Gabe Merritt, delivered a performance of Jana Gana Mana, India’s national anthem, in a short video that recently went viral. The clip was shared on Instagram by Disha Pansuriya, an Indian living in the United States.

She praised Gabe’s performance, writing “You feel proud when a 17-year-old American sings the Indian National Anthem.”

The online responses were very positive. Viewers commented with messages like, So so proud, this is the cutest thing I saw today, Love from India brother etc.

This video highlighted how cultural appreciation transcends borders. Jana Gana Mana was originally composed in Bengali by Nobel Laureate Rabindranath Tagore in 1911 and became India’s official national anthem in 1950.

This has deep cultural and historical significance, symbolising India's struggle for freedom, its cultural heritage, and its unity in diversity. The melody is solemn yet uplifting, and it has been performed in various languages and renditions across the country and the world.

As India commemorates its 79th Independence Day, Gabe’s heartfelt tribute stands out as a touching symbol of cross-cultural respect and admiration.

His genuine performance has become a quiet reminder of how simple acts of appreciation can unite people across nations in shared pride.