17-Year-Old Aspiring Doctor Beaten To Death By Father For Scoring Low Marks In NEET Mock Test

A heartbreaking and shocking incident has happened in Sangli, Maharashtra. According to the media reports, a 17-year-old girl with her dreams of becoming a doctor lost her life not because of failure or accident, but because of the pressure to succeed. She died because she scored fewer marks in the NEET mock test.

Sadhna Bhosle, who was studying in class 12th while preparing for one of the biggest medical entrance exams, NEET (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test) just like other thousands of students. She scored more than 90 per cent marks in Class 10, which shows her dedication to her studies. However, while preparing for the NEET exam, she scored fewer marks in mock tests. Her father, Dhondiram Bhonsle, who is a school teacher, was not pleased with her marks and got angry. In his fury, he beat Sadhna, with a wooden stick and didn’t stop until she was badly hurt. She was sent to the hospital in Sangli, but it was too late, and she died before the doctors could help her.

Sadhna’s mother filed a complaint against him, and Dhondiram Bhonsle was arrested, and now he has been taken into custody. This is a case of nothing but violence rooted in unrealistic expectations. In a series of deeply disturbing incidents, the crushing pressure surrounding India's competitive medical entrance exam, NEET, has led to fatal consequences for young aspirants.

According to a report in the Hindustan Times, police had said that Sadhna was staying in Atpadi for the last three years preparing for the NEET exams. She had returned to her native village to attend a family function when this terrible fate befell her.