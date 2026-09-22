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  • /Posing as cops, 3 men gang-rape minor near Delhi's Kalkaji Temple; 1 held in encounter

Posing as cops, 3 men gang-rape minor near Delhi's Kalkaji Temple; 1 held in encounter

The three accused, believed to be aged between 25 and 30, approached the girls and claimed to be policemen, according to the complaint. They allegedly threatened the two before sexually assaulting the minor.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 22, 2026, 09:04 AM IST|Updated: Sep 22, 2026, 10:29 AM IST
Posing as cops, 3 men gang-rape minor near Delhi's Kalkaji Temple; 1 held in encounter

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