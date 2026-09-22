A 17-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by three men posing as policemen at a park near Delhi’s Kalkaji Mandir, police said. One of the accused was later injured in an exchange of fire with a police team and is undergoing treatment at AIIMS Trauma Centre.
The FIR was registered at Amar Colony Police Station under Sections 70(2), 61(2), 115(2) and 351(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Sections 6 and 17 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.
According to police, a PCR call about the alleged sexual assault was received at around 8.45 pm. A team from Amar Colony Police Station, led by the station house officer, reached Astha Kunj Park, where the minor was found with her male friend.
As per the girl's statement, she and her friend had visited Kalkaji Mandir for darshan at around 7 pm on Monday. After offering prayers, they went to Astha Kunj Park through Gate No. 7 at around 7.30 pm.
The three accused, believed to be between 25 and 30 years old, allegedly approached the pair and claimed to be policemen. They allegedly separated the girl from her friend and took her towards a secluded area.
According to her statement, one of the accused, identified as Asif, threatened her with a firearm and a knife before allegedly sexually assaulting her. The other two men then allegedly assaulted her as well. The accused also allegedly threatened the girl and her friend afterwards.
The victim was taken for medical examination at AIIMS Hospital. The Crime Team and Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) Team examined the scene and collected relevant exhibits as part of the investigation.
Police formed several teams to trace the accused. A team led by Inspector Rajender Dagar, in-charge of the Special Staff, South-East District, received information about Asif's movement near DM Office Road in Amar Colony and laid a trap.
When the police team intercepted him, Asif allegedly opened fire and fired three rounds. Police said he continued shooting despite being asked to surrender.
During the exchange of fire, one bullet hit the bulletproof jacket of Head Constable Rajesh. The officer then fired two rounds in self-defence, one of which struck Asif in his right leg, police said.
Asif was apprehended and immediately taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre for treatment. The Crime Team and FSL Team were subsequently called to the encounter site to collect evidence and examine the spot.
Police said necessary legal proceedings are being carried out. Efforts are continuing to trace the other two accused, and further investigation into the case is underway.
The incident comes days after a sixth-grade student was allegedly sexually assaulted inside a shop in Delhi’s Sadar Bazaar area.
According to police, the girl had gone out to buy stationery when she was allegedly lured into a nearby shop by the accused. She was then restrained and sexually assaulted.
The incident came to light after police received a PCR call on the night of September 16 regarding the alleged assault. The accused, identified as 56-year-old Maqsood, was arrested and subsequently sent to judicial custody following due legal procedure.
Earlier, on September 13, police reported the gang rape and murder of a teenage girl in Delhi. Four people, including three juveniles, were arrested in connection with the case.
Police said the girl's severely decomposed body was found near a field along Kushak Road in North Delhi’s Swaroop Nagar area. The condition of the body initially made it difficult for investigators to establish the victim’s gender.
Following the investigation, four people linked to the case, including three juveniles, were arrested.
The latest case has once again raised concerns over the safety of women and girls in the national capital, while the investigation into the Kalkaji incident continues.
(With agencies' inputs)
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