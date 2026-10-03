Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /17-yr-old PoJK girl crosses LoC in Rajouri; handed over to J&K Police by Indian Army

17-yr-old PoJK girl crosses LoC in Rajouri; handed over to J&K Police by Indian Army

During preliminary interrogation, the girl reportedly maintained that she had inadvertently crossed the LoC and entered Indian territory. 

Published: Oct 03, 2026, 02:55 PM IST|Updated: Oct 03, 2026, 02:55 PM IST
17-yr-old PoJK girl crosses LoC in Rajouri; handed over to J&K Police by Indian Army
Image Credit: Representative Image IANS

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
17-yr-old PoJK girl crosses LoC in Rajouri; handed over to J&K Police by Indian Army
2
3
4
5