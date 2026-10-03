/17-yr-old PoJK girl crosses LoC in Rajouri; handed over to J&K Police by Indian Army

A 17-year-old girl from Pakistan-occupied-J&K (PoJK) was detained by the Indian Army on Saturday after she crossed the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district.
Officials said the Indian Army apprehended a 17-year-old girl from PoJK after she crossed the LoC into the Nowshera sector of Rajouri district.
“Army personnel deployed in the Lam sector detected suspicious movement near the LoC during routine surveillance. Troops subsequently intercepted and detained the girl for preliminary questioning.
“The apprehended minor has been identified as S. Azeem, daughter of Mohd Azeem, a resident of Khuiretta in PoJK.
“Following initial questioning, Army personnel handed her over to the local police for further enquiry. She is currently being questioned by the Nowshera police.”
During preliminary interrogation, the girl reportedly maintained that she had inadvertently crossed the LoC and entered Indian territory. Authorities are continuing their investigation to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident. Further details are awaited.
People who inadvertently cross the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir are routinely apprehended by the Indian Army, handed over to local police for identity verification and background checks, and subsequently repatriated to Pakistan through designated crossing points once investigations confirm they crossed by mistake.
Troops deployed along the LoC detect the crossing using surveillance networks and exercise restraint to ensure the safety of such individuals.
The individual is taken into custody, there is preliminary questioning by the Indian Army, and then the person is handed over to local police or security agencies to confirm whether the entry was inadvertent (such as getting lost while grazing livestock, farming) or if there is any ulterior motive for crossing over into India.
The Indian Army then contacts Pakistani military counterparts through established hotlines and flag meetings.
Repatriations typically take place at designated LoC crossing and border points such as Chakan Da Bagh in Poonch, Kaman Aman Setu in Baramulla/Uri, or Tithwal/Simari sectors in the presence of civil and military officials.
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