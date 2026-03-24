170 custodial deaths reported across country in first 74 days of 2026: Govt

A total of 170 custodial death cases have been reported across the country from January 1 to March 15, 2026, Parliament was told on Tuesday. The figures shared by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) are part of state-wise information received from the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC).

The state-wise data detailing custodial deaths from 2021 to 2026 shows a notable increase compared to the previous year.

In 2024–25, the total number of cases registered in respect of custodial deaths stood at 140, while earlier years recorded 157 cases in 2023–24, 163 in 2022–23, and 176 in 2021–22.

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Among states, Bihar reported the highest number of custodial deaths this year so far, with 19 cases, followed by Rajasthan with 18 and Uttar Pradesh with 15. Punjab, Gujarat, and Maharashtra recorded 14 cases each.

In southern states, Tamil Nadu registered seven cases, Telangana five, and Karnataka three. Kerala also reported three cases during the same period. In eastern India, West Bengal recorded seven cases, while Odisha reported nine.

In the northeastern region, Assam accounted for five cases, while Arunachal Pradesh reported three. Several smaller states and Union Territories, including Mizoram, Sikkim, and Ladakh, reported no custodial deaths during the period.

Among Union Territories, Delhi recorded four cases, while Jammu and Kashmir reported none so far in 2026. The Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Puducherry reported one case each.

The data reflects variations across states but indicates an overall rise in custodial deaths in the current year compared to the previous financial year.