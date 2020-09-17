177 terrorists killed in 72 anti-terror operations in 2020 so far, says Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbag Singh

Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbag Singh on Thursday said that 177 terrorists have been killed in 72 anti-terror operations in 2020 so far. Addressing a press conference, DGP Singh said that Thursday's Batamaloo operation was a successful one but death of a women in cross fire is very unfortunate.

"During midnight on specific input of presence to terrorists in Batamaloo area joint cordon and search operation was launched. Terrorists were given chance to surrender even their families were bought but they fired on party and one CRPF officer and a soldier got injured in cross fire officer got critical injuries although operation was conducted in a professional way but unfortunately a women got injured in cross fire and later succumbed to injuries which is very unfortunate," DGP Singh said in a joint press conference of Jammu and Kashmir police and CRPF.

According to DGP Singh, all three terrorists killed on Thursday in Batamaloo were local and belonged to South Kashmir. The individual identification is yet be done. Security forces have also recovered huge amount of arms and ammunition from encounter spot.

“They ( terrorists ) keep moving from one place to another and from districts of South and north Kashmir they keep on visiting Srinagar to carry out attacks on security forces. But forces are alert and big anti terror operation are done in srinagar in recent past and we were able to killed big terrorists commanders too,” noted DGP Singh.

"Security forces are not only eliminating the terrorists but work on other front is also being done to counsel the misguided youth and on this front they have also got success. We have got 20 youth back from terrorism and we are working more on that,” added DGP Singh.

The press conference was also attended by IGP Jammu and Kashmir Vijay Kumar and newly posted IG CRPF Charu Sinha.