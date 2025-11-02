18 Dead, 3 Injured As Tourist Bus Crashes Into Parked Trailer In Rajasthan’s Phalodi
In a road accident in the Matoda area of Phalodi district, around 18 people were killed and about half a dozen others were injured.
Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma tweeted, "The loss of lives in the road accident in the Matoda area of Phalodi is extremely tragic and heart-rending. My condolences are with the bereaved families. Instructions have been issued to district administration officials to ensure proper treatment for all injured. I pray to the Lord to grant peace to the departed souls and provide speedy recovery to the injured."
More details are awaited.
