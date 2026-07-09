/18 districts, 110 seats and a 2027 puzzle: BJP mulls strategy for Uttar Pradesh assembly polls

With the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections on the horizon, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has launched an intensive exercise to analyse 2022 electoral data and devise a foolproof roadmap to victory. The party is focusing heavily on 18 districts where it faced significant setbacks in the last assembly polls, aiming to bridge gaps and neutralise the opposition’s influence. The BJP lost over 110 seats in these districts and even faced a significant setback in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections as well.
In the 2022 Assembly elections, the combined strength of the Samajwadi Party (SP), Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP), and Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) led to major losses for the BJP in 18 specific districts. These include regions ranging from Western Uttar Pradesh—such as Saharanpur, Shamli, Bijnor, Meerut, and Moradabad- to Eastern Uttar Pradesh, including Azamgarh, Ayodhya, and Basti.
The good news for the BJP is that the SBSP and the RLD have returned to the NDA fold once again and the party may be looking to channelise their allies energy to win these seats.
To regain ground, the BJP is formulating a specialised outreach plan:
* Strategic Deployment: The party is currently preparing a list of senior ministers and organizational stalwarts who will be tasked with staying in these "weak" regions. Their objective is to understand the voter psychology and strengthen the party’s presence on the ground.
* Countering the 'PDA' Narrative: The party is actively strategising to counter the opposition's 'PDA' (Pichhda, Dalit, Alpsankhyak) framework by creating a robust grassroots base for its own electoral narrative.
* Mass Communication: Experts trained at the Deen Dayal Upadhyay training camps will be deployed to effectively communicate the welfare policies and achievements of both the central and state governments to the local populace.
Having won a record-breaking 312 seats in 2017, the party’s performance in 2022, especially the losses in divisions like Saharanpur, Moradabad, Ayodhya, and Azamgarh, has turned the 2027 election into a matter of prestige. Some of these districts also proved challenging for the party during the 2024 general elections, further intensifying the need for a structural turnaround.
The BJP is treating these districts as special challenge zones. By analyzing voter behavior and addressing local grievances, the BJP hopes to pave a smoother path to victory in 2027. The party's leadership is emphasizing a data-driven approach to ensure that the electoral outcomes in these regions align with their expectations, making the upcoming assembly battle one of the most closely watched contests in the state.
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