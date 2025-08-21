18 Microsoft Employees Arrested Over Protest Due To An Involvement Of Israel’s Military

Oregon: Eighteen people were arrested in Oregon for vandalizing Microsoft’s Redmond campus during a protest against the company’s business ties with Israel.

The Redmond Police Department confirmed the arrests in a post on X, noting the incident took place on August 20.

"18 arrested for various charges during a protest at Microsoft Campus. Redmond police are at the scene of a demonstration at the Microsoft campus. On Aug 20, around 12:15 p.m., Redmond officers were dispatched to a large gathering of protestors in the Microsoft courtyard," the department said.

The protest, now in its second day, urged Microsoft to cut its ties with Israel.

Police said the situation intensified when officers tried to clear demonstrators from the premises.

"A few protesters had poured paint over the Microsoft sign and on the ground," the police said, adding that the protesters resisted efforts to clear them and turned aggressive.

During the unrest, protesters allegedly blocked a pedestrian bridge with tables and chairs taken from nearby vendors. The furniture was reportedly used as barricades, disrupting movement in the area.

"Officers took 18 into custody for multiple charges, including trespassing, malicious mischief, resisting arrest, and obstruction. No injuries were reported," the Redmond Police Department said.

The department also shared photos, including one showing the Microsoft sign defaced with red paint.

Microsoft, in a statement reported by Bloomberg, said: "Today, the group returned and engaged in vandalism and property damage. They also disrupted, harassed, and took tables and tents from local small businesses at a lunchtime farmer's market for employees."

The company added, "Microsoft deeply appreciates and supports the actions of local law enforcement officers and the Redmond Police Department."



Media reports said the protests were organized by the group No Azure for Apartheid, which is pressuring Microsoft to end sales to Israel. The group claims Microsoft’s technology is being used in Gaza operations that have led to civilian deaths.

The demonstrations followed The Guardian’s report alleging the Israeli Defense Forces used Microsoft’s Azure cloud platform to store phone call data collected through mass surveillance of Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank.



Responding to these claims, Microsoft said it had launched an independent investigation through a law firm. The company stated, "We have found no evidence to date that Microsoft's Azure and AI technologies have been used to target or harm people in the conflict in Gaza."

"As we have made clear, Microsoft is committed to its human rights standards and contractual terms of service, including in the Middle East," it added.