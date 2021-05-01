18 patients die due to fire at COVID-19 hospital in Gujarat's Bharuch

Bharuch: At least 18 patients have died after a fire broke out at a COVID-19 hospital in Gujarat's Bharuch in the wee hours on Saturday (May 1, 2021). As per the latest reports, out of the 18 killed, 12 patients were admitted to the ICU, whereas, four were in the normal ward. Two of the hospital staff have also lost their lives.

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani expressed his condolences and said that the state government will provide assistance of Rs 4 lakh to the families of each of the victims of the accident.

Bharuch SP Rajendrasinh Chudasama told the PTI news agency that the 12 patients in the COVID-19 ward died due to the fire and resultant smoke. The official also informed that the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

"The fire was controlled within an hour and around 50 patients were rescued by locals as well as firefighters," a fire official said.

"They were shifted to nearby hospitals," he added.

The COVID-19 designated hospital is situated on the Bharuch-Jambusar highway, around 190 km from Ahmedabad.

Gujarat has so far seen 5,67,777 COVID-19 cases, of which, 14,605 were registered on Friday. The state currently has 1,42,046 active cases. Gujarat's death toll also increased by 173 to 7,183.

