19 Arrested For Violence In Bhangar, Situation Under Control: Kolkata Police Commissioner

Kolkata Police Commissioner Manoj Kumar Verma on Thursday confirmed that the situation in Bhangar, where violence broke out earlier this week over protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act, is now under control, with 19 individuals arrested in connection with the unrest.

The Kolkata Police Commissioner said, "A political party had applied for a programme in Kolkata on April 14, but the permission was not given to them as we were apprehensive that the law and order situation could be breached. Even after that, people started coming to Kolkata. Those who were going from Bhangar to Kolkata were stopped on the highway. There was a stone pelting incident, but the police removed them. After that, people started gathering in Sonpur. There was a scuffle with the police, and the police had detained a few people. When they were being taken to the PCR van, a mob started pelting stones. Some policemen were injured. 4 to 5 bikes were burnt. A PCR van was damaged. 19 people have been arrested, and many others have been identified based on video footage."

He added that many senior police officials had visited the area today to review the situation.

"Additional CP, Joint CP (Crime), and other officials have come here. We have come here to conduct a review. We have plans to build a permanent police force line here. We have written a letter to the DM of the 24 Parganas district. We hope such incidents won't be repeated here. Situation is now completely under control," he further said.

Earlier on Monday, members of the Muslim community protested against the Waqf Amendment Act in Bhangar, South 24 Parganas, which led to violence.

In a post on X, Kolkata Police also said, "The situation in Bhangar is completely under control. Specific cases have been registered against miscreants involved in damaging public property, and raids are ongoing to apprehend them. The public is advised not to heed rumours. Stringent legal action will also be taken against those found spreading misinformation."

The Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, came into effect on April 8. After a 12-hour discussion, the Upper House cleared the bill, with 128 members voting in favour and 95 members voting against it. The Act aims to modify the Waqf Act of 1995 and the Waqf (Amendment) Act of 2013. These laws governed Waqf properties in India, created special courts (called Waqf Tribunals) with powers similar to civil courts (Tribunal decisions cannot be challenged in civil courts), and prohibited the sale of Waqf properties.

The newly amended act on Waqf has become a contentious issue, with critics arguing it undermines the autonomy of Muslim religious endowments. The protests have turned violent in some areas, resulting in casualties and injuries.