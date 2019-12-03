19 civilians, including non-Kashmiri labourers, killed in J&K since abrogation of Article 370: MHA

New Delhi: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Tuesday said in the Parliament that 19 civilians, including non-Kashmiri labourers, were killed in terror-related incidents in Jammu and Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5, 2019.

"As per the report of Government of Jammu and Kashmir, 19 civilians including non-Kashmiri labourers were killed in terror-related incidents since 5th August 2019," the MHA said in its reply in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

The kins of the are paid an ex-gratia of Rs 1 lakh under a scheme of the state government. In addition to it, Rs 5 lakh is given under a central scheme.

"An ex-gratia of Rs 1 lakh is paid to the next of kins of civilians killed in militancy-related violence under the existing scheme of Government of Jammu and Kashmir and Rs 5 lakhs is given under the scheme 'Central Scheme for Assistance to Civilian Victims/Family of Victims of Terrorist /Communal/ LWE Violence and Cross Border Firing and Mine/IED blasts on Indian Territory'," the ministry said.

In August 2019, the Narendra Modi-led NDA government at the Centre revoked Article 370 that gave special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir. The Parliament also passed a bill bifurcating the region into two union territories - Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, which officially came into existence from October 31.