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19 dead in Nagaland after spurious liquor consumption; SIT formed, 19 arrested

Earlier this month, at least nine people, including three members of a family, died at Tuensang Civil Hospital after allegedly consuming suspected spurious liquor.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByAnjali Singh
Published: Sep 26, 2026, 02:18 PM IST|Updated: Sep 26, 2026, 02:18 PM IST
19 dead in Nagaland after spurious liquor consumption; SIT formed, 19 arrested
Image Credit: Representative Image IANS

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