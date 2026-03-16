19 Indians among 35 arrested in UAE over posting 'misleading posts' amid West Asia war

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has ordered the arrest of 35 people, including 19 Indian nationals, for sharing videos on social media containing misleading or fabricated content amid the Middle East conflict that erupted last month following US-Israeli airstrikes on Iran.

UAE authorities said that the suspects will face a fast-tracked trial after an investigation found they had used digital platforms to circulate manipulated footage and narratives related to the ongoing regional tensions.

The arrests have been carried out in two phases. The most recent list names 25 individuals of various nationalities, including 17 Indians, categorized under different sections. This is separate from the earlier group of 10 people, including two Indians, who were identified and ordered to be arrested on Saturday.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

In a statement, UAE Attorney-General Dr. Hamad Saif Al Shams said the action comes after extensive monitoring of digital platforms to curb the circulation of fabricated information and manipulated content designed to provoke public unrest and threaten overall stability.

"Investigations and electronic monitoring revealed that the defendants were divided into three groups that committed various acts. These included the publication of real clips related to current events, the fabrication of clips using AI, and the promotion of a state practising acts of military aggression while glorifying its leadership and military actions," it said, according to the UAE's official news agency, Wam.

The first group of 10 accused, including five Indians, one Pakistani, one Nepali, two Filipinos, and one Egyptian shared and circulated genuine video clips showing missile movements and interceptions in the country’s airspace, as well as their impacts. They also recorded crowds observing these events and added commentary and sound effects implying active attacks, aiming to provoke public fear and anxiety.

"Such footage risked exposing defensive capabilities and allowing hostile accounts to promote misleading narratives," as per the statement of official authorities.

The second group, consisting of seven individuals, five Indians, one Nepali, and one Bangladeshi shared fabricated content generated with AI or recirculated footage of incidents outside the UAE, falsely presenting them as occurring within the country. These videos included synthetic scenes of explosions and missile strikes, often incorporating national flags or specific dates to make the false claims appear credible and mislead the public.

The third group of six, five Indians and one Pakistani was accused of publishing content that “glorified a hostile state (Iran) and its political and military leaders, portraying its regional military actions as achievements,” the statement said.

Additionally, two other individuals, both Indians, face charges for similar offenses. In the UAE, such acts are criminal offenses punishable by a minimum of one year in prison and a fine of at least AED 100,000.

Gulf nations, including the UAE, reported fresh attacks on Sunday morning, following Iran’s call for the evacuation of three major UAE ports a day ealier. For the first time, Tehran threatened a neighboring country's non-US assets, alleging (without providing evidence) that the United States is using UAE ports, docks, and facilities to launch strikes on Kharg Island, the primary terminal for Iran’s oil exports, as the conflict continued unabated.