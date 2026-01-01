19-Year-Old Bangladeshi National Apprehended By BSF In J-K Amid Heightened Winter Vigilance

Border Security Force (BSF) apprehended a 19-year-old Bangladeshi national near the International Border in the Gajansoo area of Jammu & Kashmir on Thursday.



The apprehended Bangladeshi national was handed over to BPP Gajansoo at Police Station Kanachak on Thursday. The 19 year old has been identified as Shariful Islam Bhuiyan, son of Mozibul Haque Bhuiyan from Adra, District Comilla of Bangladesh. According to J&K police, further questioning is underway, reported news agency ANI.

BSF handed over a Bangladeshi national to BPP Gajansoo ( PS Kanachak), who was apprehended near the International Border (IB) in the Gajansoo area. The individual has been identified as Shariful Islam Bhuiyan S/O Mozibul Haque Bhuiyan, aged 19 years, resident of Adra, District… pic.twitter.com/LnnzOSZKUO — ANI (@ANI) January 1, 2026

The captured Bangladeshi citizen at a time when India has increased its attempt to counter illegal immigration attempts from the eastern neighbouring state proves as a success.

Meanwhile the BSF was already on high alert with the approaching new year, the increased vigilance around the International Border to counter any infiltration attempts from across the border, especially the Radcliffe Line were already in place.

At present, BSF prepares to launch 'Operation Sard Hawa' (Cold Wind) across the challenging terrains of Kashmir, Jammu security posts, Rajasthan deserts, and the India-Pakistan border, including the Line of Control (LoC), aimed at thwarting potential infiltration attempts amid the increased cold wave conditons and dense fog, creating a favourable climate for any cross-border infitration attemps.

With the approaching Republic Day, BSF announced that the operation will be launched soon at a strategic time, running through the end of January to bolster border security during the Rebublic day celebrations, reported ANI.

Operation ‘Sard Hawa’ is an annual winter deployment and vigilance drive by the Border Security Force, along the India–Pakistan International border, especially in Rajasthan, Jammu and Kashmir, to counter infiltration during harsh cold conditions. It primarily focuses on intensive patrolling, enhanced surveillance, and deployment of additional personnel, leveraging advanced technology like thermal imaging, it is typically held in January around the Republic Day as an additional security measure. Apart form Operation ‘Sard Hawa’, BSF also has annual summer counter-infiltration drive known as Operation Garam Hawa (Hot Wind).

(with ANI inputs)