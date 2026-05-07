Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3045534https://zeenews.india.com/india/19-year-old-girl-dies-mysteriously-in-jharkhand-remand-home-nhrc-seeks-report-from-govt-3045534.html
NewsIndia19-Year-Old girl dies mysteriously in Jharkhand remand home; NHRC seeks report from Govt
NATIONAL HUMAN RIGHTS COMMISSION OF INDIA (NHRC)

19-Year-Old girl dies mysteriously in Jharkhand remand home; NHRC seeks report from Govt

The NHRC took suo motu cognisance of a media report regarding the death of the 19-year-old female inmate on May 2 under allegedly suspicious circumstances. The cause of her death is yet to be ascertained.

|Last Updated: May 07, 2026, 09:56 PM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

19-Year-Old girl dies mysteriously in Jharkhand remand home; NHRC seeks report from GovtNational Human Rights Commission of India (NHRC). (File photo: IANS)

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has sought a report within two weeks from the Jharkhand government and the district police chief over the death of a 19-year-old woman inmate at a remand home in the Charki Pahadi area of Deoghar district earlier this month, an official said.

The NHRC took suo motu cognisance of a media report regarding the death of the 19-year-old female inmate on May 2 under allegedly suspicious circumstances. The cause of her death is yet to be ascertained.

The Commission observed that the contents of the media report, if true, raise a serious issue of human rights violations.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Accordingly, it issued notices to the Chief Secretary of the Government of Jharkhand and the Superintendent of Police, Deoghar, seeking a detailed report on the matter within two weeks.

According to the media report published on May 4, when the inmate’s condition suddenly deteriorated, the remand home staff rushed her to Deoghar Sadar Hospital, where she died during treatment.

Reportedly, five inmates of the remand home have died since January 1, 2026, raising serious questions about the institution’s security and healthcare arrangements, the statement said.

In a separate case, the Commission also took suo motu cognisance of a media report stating that two sanitation workers died while cleaning a sewer at the Puri Pranayam Society in Greater Faridabad, Haryana, on May 2.

According to the report, the workers entered a manhole on the directions of the estate manager of the building without being provided protective gear or gas masks.

The Commission observed that the contents of the report, if true, indicate a serious violation of human rights.

The NHRC has therefore issued notices to the Commissioner of the Municipal Corporation and the Commissioner of Police, Faridabad, Haryana, seeking a detailed report within two weeks. The report is expected to include the status of the investigation and details of compensation paid to the next of kin of the deceased workers.

While issuing the notices, the Commission expressed concern that despite guidelines issued by the Supreme Court and NHRC advisories emphasising mechanised sewer cleaning and adequate safety gear for sanitation workers, such incidents continue to occur frequently across the country.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Rekha Gupta
Delhi CM inaugurate modernised Nehru Place Post office with advanced services
Kashmiri Pandit festival
Kashmiri Pandits participate in Mata Zeashta Devi celebrations in Srinagar
Li Shangfu
Inside the brutal purge of China: Former Defense Ministers sentenced to death
mobility
IndiGo announces inaugural flights from Noida Airport from June 15
Auto news
India's top 10 best-selling cars revealed: Tata Punch, Dzire shine big
Swimming Pool Infections
What causes pool eye infection? Expert reveals symptoms, cure & dos and don’ts
Who Am I
This actor became the only Indian man to win an international Best Actress
Amanpreet Singh Gill death
Who was Amanpreet Gill? Virat Kohli's ex-U19 teammate passes away at 36
Kerala Plus One Improvement Result 2026
Kerala Plus One Improvement result 2026 declared
Reset
Priyanka Chopra teams up with Orlando Bloom for survival thriller ‘Reset’