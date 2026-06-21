/19-year-old Hyderabad NEET aspirant dies by suicide ahead of re-examination

A 19-year-old NEET aspirant died by suicide in Hyderabad on Saturday, a day before the NEET-UG re-examination, police said. The student, identified as Sheikh Sana, was found dead at her residence in Miyapur. She had been preparing for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and was staying in an apartment with her two younger sisters while pursuing her studies.
According to police, her father is employed in Kuwait, and her mother had travelled to Proddatur in Andhra Pradesh about 10 days earlier.
Preliminary investigations suggest that academic pressure, family expectations and anxiety related to earlier exam setbacks may have contributed to the incident. Police said a note was recovered in which the student stated that no one should be held responsible for her death.
Investigators said Sana had appeared for NEET last year but was unsuccessful. She later enrolled for long-term coaching and appeared for the examination held last month. She was also preparing for the re-examination scheduled for Sunday.
On Saturday morning, she went to her room after breakfast. Her sisters believed she was studying for the exam. When she did not come out for several hours, they checked on her and informed the police.
The body was shifted to Gandhi Hospital for a post-mortem examination, and a case has been registered.
Sana’s sisters, who study in Classes 10 and 6, are currently being cared for by their aunt, who lives in a neighbouring apartment.
The incident comes amid growing concern over the mental health of competitive exam aspirants. Several cases involving NEET candidates have been reported across the country in recent weeks following the cancellation of the May 3 examination over allegations of a question paper leak.
(With IANS inputs)
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