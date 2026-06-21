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  • /19-year-old Hyderabad NEET aspirant dies by suicide ahead of re-examination

19-year-old Hyderabad NEET aspirant dies by suicide ahead of re-examination

Preliminary investigations suggest that academic pressure, family expectations, and anxiety related to earlier exam setbacks may have contributed to the incident. Police said a note was recovered in which the student stated that no one should be held responsible for her death.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 21, 2026, 02:47 PM IST|Updated: Jun 21, 2026, 02:47 PM IST
19-year-old Hyderabad NEET aspirant dies by suicide ahead of re-examination
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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