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  • /19-year-old killed in Satya Niketan collapse, family donates his corneas

19-year-old killed in Satya Niketan collapse, family donates his corneas

Arpit was among those killed when the building in Delhi's Satya Niketan collapsed, an incident that claimed seven lives in total.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Sep 08, 2026, 03:13 PM IST|Updated: Sep 08, 2026, 03:13 PM IST
19-year-old killed in Satya Niketan collapse, family donates his corneas

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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