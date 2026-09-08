/19-year-old killed in Satya Niketan collapse, family donates his corneas

Amid unbearable grief, the family of 19-year-old Arpit Jaj, one of the victims of the Satya Niketan building collapse in Delhi, has made a decision that could give someone else the gift of sight they have chosen to donate his corneas.
Arpit, a resident of Dewas in Madhya Pradesh, was a second-year BCom student at a Delhi University college.
He had gone home to be with his family for Raksha Bandhan and had returned to Delhi only on Sunday morning.
His mother had reportedly asked him to stay back a little longer and not rush back to the city, but he had returned regardless. Those turned out to be among the last moments the family spent with him before tragedy struck.
Arpit was among those killed when the building in Delhi's Satya Niketan collapsed, an incident that claimed seven lives in total.
The loss has left his family shattered. When his mother saw his body, she reportedly fainted on the spot and had to be admitted to AIIMS for treatment.
At just 19, Arpit was at an age when most young people are only beginning to chase their dreams and plan their future.
His sudden and untimely death has devastated everyone who knew him.
Yet, even in the depths of their grief, Arpit's family found the strength to make a selfless choice.
By donating his corneas, they hope that a part of him will continue to live on, helping another person see the world the way he once did. It is, in every sense, a gift born out of unimaginable loss — one that ensures Arpit's death was not entirely in vain, and that his light continues to reach someone else's life.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.