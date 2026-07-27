A 19-year-old medical aspirant died by suicide at her home in Jalalpur village, Karjat taluka of Ahilyanagar district, after feeling disheartened by her NEET re-examination results, local police said on Monday.
The young woman has been identified as Ankita Suresh Sangle. According to Maharashtra Police, she took her own life after scoring 166 marks in the recent NEET re-exam.
Karjat Police have registered a case of accidental death and are continuing their investigation.
Ankita’s father, Suresh Sangale, said his daughter hanged herself from the ceiling fan at their home on Saturday afternoon. He shared that she had prepared hard for the NEET exam and had scored well initially. However, she became very stressed after the allegations of irregularities in the exam surfaced.
In a related development, the parents of Akanksha Chaturvedi, who also died by suicide following the NEET-UG paper leak, have demanded justice and compensation for their daughter. They said they are not satisfied with Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation.
Akanksha’s mother, Neelam Chaturvedi, called for strict punishment for those responsible for the paper leak. She also demanded that top government leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, resign.
“My daughter won’t come back. We are not satisfied with anything. The government did not come to meet us. What will happen with the resignation? Our daughter should get compensation. We demand justice and compensation, and the perpetrators should be hanged. Dharmendra Pradhan stepped down; PM Narendra Modi and Amit Shah should also step down. We had to sell our land; will it come back?” she told news agency ANI.
Her father, Krishna Kumar Chaturvedi, said, “I don’t see anything beyond my daughter. Our daughter wanted to be a doctor and serve the country.”
The NEET-UG exam was leaked in May, after which the government held a re-examination on June 21.
Union Minister JP Nadda has announced that the government will provide suitable compensation to the families of NEET aspirants who died by suicide.
Several NEET aspirants reportedly took their own lives amid the controversy, sparking widespread anger over the paper leak.
On July 25, Dharmendra Pradhan submitted his resignation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying he was stepping down in the larger interest of students so that the country’s youth do not become “trapped in a web of confusion.”
(with ANI input)
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