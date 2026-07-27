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19-year-old NEET aspirant dies by suicide in Maharashtra's Ahilyanagar after re-exam score falls short

After scoring 166 marks in the recent NEET re-exam, Ankita allegedly committed suicide. 

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByAnjali Singh
Published: Jul 27, 2026, 08:51 AM IST|Updated: Jul 27, 2026, 08:51 AM IST
19-year-old NEET aspirant dies by suicide in Maharashtra's Ahilyanagar after re-exam score falls short
Image Credit: Representative Image IANS

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